Giants second. Evan Longoria pops out to shallow center field to Jake Cronenworth. J.D. Davis homers to right field. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Josh Bell. Thairo Estrada grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Josh Bell.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Padres 0.
Giants third. Austin Wynns singles to left field. Luis Gonzalez walks. Austin Wynns to second. Austin Slater singles to right field, advances to 3rd. Luis Gonzalez scores. Austin Wynns scores. Fielding error by Juan Soto. Wilmer Flores singles to right center field. Austin Slater scores. Brandon Belt flies out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis singles to left field. Wilmer Flores to second. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Giants 4, Padres 0.
Padres third. Austin Nola walks. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow infield. Austin Nola to second. Juan Soto singles to center field. Jurickson Profar to second. Austin Nola to third. Manny Machado doubles to deep left field. Juan Soto to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Austin Nola scores. Josh Bell walks. Brandon Drury singles to shallow left field. Josh Bell to second. Manny Machado to third. Juan Soto scores. Jake Cronenworth singles to right field. Brandon Drury to second. Josh Bell to third. Manny Machado scores. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to left field to Luis Gonzalez. Trent Grisham singles to right field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Brandon Drury to third. Josh Bell scores. Austin Nola reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Trent Grisham out at second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Brandon Drury scores. Jurickson Profar flies out to deep center field to Austin Slater.
6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Giants 4.
Giants sixth. J.D. Davis hit by pitch. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep left field. J.D. Davis to third. Thairo Estrada out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Jurickson Profar. J.D. Davis scores. Austin Wynns singles to second base, advances to 2nd. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Throwing error by Jake Cronenworth. Luis Gonzalez walks. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. Joc Pederson singles to left field. Luis Gonzalez to second. Austin Wynns scores. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shallow left field. Joc Pederson out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 7, Padres 6.
Padres sixth. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging. Juan Soto grounds out to shallow infield, Yunior Marte to Brandon Belt. Manny Machado singles to center field. Josh Bell singles to second base. Manny Machado to third. Brandon Drury homers to left field. Josh Bell scores. Manny Machado scores. Jake Cronenworth singles to right center field. Ha-Seong Kim doubles to deep right center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Trent Grisham singles to second base. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Throwing error by Brandon Belt. Austin Nola homers to left field. Trent Grisham scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shortstop, J.D. Davis to Brandon Belt.
7 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Padres 13, Giants 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.