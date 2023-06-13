Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. pops out to shallow infield to Paul DeJong. Thairo Estrada walks. Joc Pederson singles to right center field. Thairo Estrada to third. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto doubles to deep right center field. Joc Pederson scores. Thairo Estrada scores. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals first. Brendan Donovan doubles to right center field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to shallow infield. Brendan Donovan scores. Nolan Gorman walks. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Nolan Arenado singles to center field. Nolan Gorman to second. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Dylan Carlson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nolan Arenado out at second. Nolan Gorman to third. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Jordan Walker strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Cardinals 2.
Giants third. Thairo Estrada lines out to shortstop to Paul DeJong. Joc Pederson walks. J.D. Davis singles to right field. Joc Pederson to third. Michael Conforto singles to left center field. J.D. Davis out at third. Joc Pederson scores. Mitch Haniger hit by pitch. Michael Conforto to second. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Casey Schmitt to second. Michael Conforto to third. Patrick Bailey grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 3, Cardinals 2.
Giants fifth. Blake Sabol singles to shallow center field. Michael Conforto singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Blake Sabol to third. Fielding error by Jordan Walker. Casey Schmitt singles to right field. Michael Conforto to third. Blake Sabol scores. Mike Yastrzemski reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Casey Schmitt to second. Michael Conforto out at home. Patrick Bailey singles to right center field. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Casey Schmitt scores. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Genesis Cabrera to Paul Goldschmidt. Patrick Bailey to second. Mike Yastrzemski scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Thairo Estrada singles to left field. LaMonte Wade Jr. to second. Patrick Bailey to third. Wilmer Flores pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. Wilmer Flores pops out to second base to Paul Goldschmidt.
3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Giants 6, Cardinals 2.
Giants sixth. Blake Sabol grounds out to shallow right field, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Michael Conforto singles to left center field. Casey Schmitt strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski homers to left field. Michael Conforto scores. Patrick Bailey homers to left field. Brandon Crawford called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 9, Cardinals 2.
Cardinals eighth. Alec Burleson pinch-hitting for Nolan Arenado. Alec Burleson flies out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Willson Contreras walks. Dylan Carlson hit by pitch. Willson Contreras to second. Jordan Walker doubles to left field. Dylan Carlson to third. Willson Contreras scores. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging. Tommy Edman grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to LaMonte Wade Jr..
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 9, Cardinals 3.
Giants ninth. Brandon Crawford walks. LaMonte Wade Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Brandon Crawford to third. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Brandon Crawford scores. Wilmer Flores walks. Thairo Estrada to second. Blake Sabol out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Dylan Carlson. Thairo Estrada to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Michael Conforto pops out to shortstop to Paul DeJong. Casey Schmitt grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Luken Baker.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 11, Cardinals 3.
