|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.182
|.325
|33
|6
|6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|Belt
|.500
|.600
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bart
|.333
|.500
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf
|.333
|.600
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Slater
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Estrada
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duggar
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crawford
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|10.0
|9
|5
|5
|2
|3
|6
|McGee
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Álvarez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Webb
|0
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Doval
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Leone
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
