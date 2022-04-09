BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.182.3253366103577112
Belt.500.600422001111000
Bart.333.500321001112000
Ruf.333.600311000121000
Slater.333.333301100101100
Estrada.250.250411001100001
Duggar.000.000400000001000
Flores.000.000400000000001
Crawford.000.250300000010000
Dubón.000.000200000000000
Yastrzemski.000.333200000010010
Pederson.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals104.5011010.0955236
McGee000.001001.0000000
Brebbia000.001000.2000010
Rogers000.001000.2000002
Álvarez100.001000.1000001
Webb001.501106.0511013
Doval0027.001001.0333100
Leone0027.001000.1111110

