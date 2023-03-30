|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.133
|.212
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Estrada
|.500
|.500
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pérez
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flores
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr.
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sabol
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bart
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisely
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|5.62
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|16
|Rogers
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Webb
|0
|1
|6.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|12
|Brebbia
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
