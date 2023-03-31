BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.133.21230040000316100
Estrada.500.500402000001100
Pérez.500.500201000001000
Conforto.250.250401000002000
Crawford.000.000300000002000
Flores.000.250300000011000
Pederson.000.250300000013000
Wade Jr..000.250300000010000
Davis.000.000200000002000
Sabol.000.000200000001000
Yastrzemski.000.000200000002000
Beaty.000.000100000001000
Villar.000.000100000000000
Bart.000.000000000000000
Wisely.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals015.621108.08552216
Rogers000.001001.0100001
Webb016.001106.04442212
Brebbia009.001001.0311003

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you