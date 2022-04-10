BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.172.274647113036921114
Estrada.333.429622001111001
Ruf.286.444712000123000
Belt.250.333822001114000
Slater.250.250401100102100
Bart.200.429521001122000
Pederson.200.333501000012000
Duggar.143.143701100103000
Flores.125.125801100001002
Crawford.000.125700000011001
Yastrzemski.000.167500000012010
Dubón.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals113.3222019.014772620
Brebbia000.002001.2000010
Álvarez100.002001.1000002
Rogers000.001000.2000002
Webb001.501106.0511013
Rodón001.801105.03110212
McGee015.402001.2211000
Doval0011.572002.1333111
Leone0027.001000.1111110

