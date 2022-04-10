|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.172
|.274
|64
|7
|11
|3
|0
|3
|6
|9
|21
|1
|1
|4
|Estrada
|.333
|.429
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ruf
|.286
|.444
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt
|.250
|.333
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Slater
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bart
|.200
|.429
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.200
|.333
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar
|.143
|.143
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flores
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Crawford
|.000
|.125
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Yastrzemski
|.000
|.167
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|3.32
|2
|2
|0
|19.0
|14
|7
|7
|2
|6
|20
|Brebbia
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webb
|0
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Rodón
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|McGee
|0
|1
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Doval
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Leone
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
