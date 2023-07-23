Nationals first. CJ Abrams lines out to left field to Austin Slater. Lane Thomas singles to shallow left field. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shallow infield, J.D. Davis to Wilmer Flores. Joey Meneses singles to shortstop. Lane Thomas to third. Stone Garrett walks. Joey Meneses to second. Dominic Smith singles to right field. Stone Garrett to third. Joey Meneses scores. Lane Thomas scores. Riley Adams pops out to Wilmer Flores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Giants 0.
Nationals third. Lane Thomas singles to center field. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Joey Meneses grounds out to shortstop, Casey Schmitt to Wilmer Flores. Stone Garrett doubles to deep right center field. Lane Thomas scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to second base, Brett Wisely to Wilmer Flores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Giants 0.
Nationals fourth. Riley Adams singles to center field. Luis Garcia singles to left center field. Riley Adams to third. Alex Call pops out to shallow infield to Wilmer Flores. CJ Abrams out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Luis Garcia to second. Riley Adams scores. Lane Thomas doubles to deep left field. Luis Garcia scores. Jeimer Candelario walks. Lane Thomas steals third. Joey Meneses flies out to left field to Austin Slater.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 5, Giants 0.
Nationals fifth. Stone Garrett called out on strikes. Dominic Smith lines out to deep left field to Austin Slater. Riley Adams homers to left field. Luis Garcia singles to right field. Alex Call lines out to right field to Mike Yastrzemski.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 6, Giants 0.
Giants seventh. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for David Villar. Joc Pederson homers to left field. LaMonte Wade Jr. pinch-hitting for Casey Schmitt. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Brett Wisely grounds out to shallow infield. LaMonte Wade Jr. out at second. Austin Slater flies out to deep center field to Alex Call.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 6, Giants 1.
