Giants first. Joc Pederson homers to center field. Brandon Belt flies out to left field to Yadiel Hernandez. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep right field. Wilmer Flores singles to left field. Brandon Crawford scores. Luis Gonzalez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Nationals 0.
Nationals first. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Jason Vosler to Brandon Belt. Juan Soto grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Belt to Logan Webb. Nelson Cruz walks. Keibert Ruiz singles to first base. Nelson Cruz to second. Yadiel Hernandez singles to center field. Keibert Ruiz to second. Nelson Cruz scores. Maikel Franco grounds out to third base, Jason Vosler to Brandon Belt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Nationals 1.
Giants second. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. Jason Vosler lines out to right field to Juan Soto. Joey Bart walks. Thairo Estrada to second. Joc Pederson out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Yadiel Hernandez. Joey Bart to third. Thairo Estrada scores. Brandon Belt triples to deep center field. Joey Bart scores. Darin Ruf grounds out to shallow infield, Maikel Franco to Riley Adams.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Nationals 1.
Nationals third. Juan Soto grounds out to first base to Brandon Belt. Nelson Cruz pops out to second base to Thairo Estrada. Keibert Ruiz doubles to deep right field. Yadiel Hernandez homers to left field. Keibert Ruiz scores. Maikel Franco grounds out to shallow infield, Joey Bart to Brandon Belt.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Nationals 3.
Giants fifth. Joc Pederson doubles to right field. Brandon Belt lines out to center field to Lane Thomas. Darin Ruf singles to shallow left field. Joc Pederson to third. Brandon Crawford pops out to shortstop to Alcides Escobar. Wilmer Flores singles to center field. Darin Ruf to second. Joc Pederson scores. Luis Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield, Maikel Franco to Riley Adams.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 5, Nationals 3.
Giants seventh. Joc Pederson homers to right field. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf flies out to center field to Lane Thomas. Brandon Crawford lines out to left center field to Lane Thomas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 6, Nationals 3.
Giants ninth. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. Austin Slater grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Riley Adams. Brandon Belt walks. Darin Ruf walks. Brandon Belt to second. Brandon Crawford hit by pitch. Mauricio Dubon to second. Brandon Belt to third. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow left field. Brandon Crawford to second. Mauricio Dubon to third. Brandon Belt scores. Luis Gonzalez singles to right field. Wilmer Flores to third. Brandon Crawford scores. Mauricio Dubon scores. Thairo Estrada out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Lane Thomas. Wilmer Flores scores. Jason Vosler singles to right field. Luis Gonzalez to third. Joey Bart hit by pitch. Jason Vosler to second. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. Austin Slater singles to center field. Joey Bart to second. Jason Vosler scores. Luis Gonzalez scores. Brandon Belt singles to right field. Austin Slater to second. Joey Bart to third. Mauricio Dubon pinch-running for Darin Ruf. Mauricio Dubon flies out to left field to Yadiel Hernandez.
6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 12, Nationals 3.
