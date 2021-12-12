Dallas0011
San Jose1102

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 14 (Meier, Barabanov), 8:30.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Barabanov, Meier), 16:28.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Raffl 3 (Faksa, Hakanpaa), 8:26.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-10-11_35. San Jose 6-11-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Holtby 5-6-1 (24 shots-22 saves). San Jose, Reimer 9-4-1 (35-34).

A_14,145 (17,562). T_2:22.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

