|Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 14 (Meier, Barabanov), 8:30.
Second Period_2, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Barabanov, Meier), 16:28.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Raffl 3 (Faksa, Hakanpaa), 8:26.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-10-11_35. San Jose 6-11-7_24.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 2.
Goalies_Dallas, Holtby 5-6-1 (24 shots-22 saves). San Jose, Reimer 9-4-1 (35-34).
A_14,145 (17,562). T_2:22.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.