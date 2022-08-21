|Los Angeles FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|San Jose
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, San Jose, Kikanovic, 5 (Thompson), 14th minute.
Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Opoku, 7, 54th; 3, San Jose, Cowell, 2 (Thompson), 77th.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.
Yellow Cards_Thompson, San Jose, 30th; Nathan, San Jose, 32nd; Ibeagha, Los Angeles FC, 41st; Kikanovic, San Jose, 60th; Acosta, Los Angeles FC, 67th; Sanchez, Los Angeles FC, 67th; Remedi, San Jose, 74th; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 86th; Arango, Los Angeles FC, 90th+6.
Referee_Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Mike Rottersman, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.
Lineups
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Franco Escobar (Eddie Segura, 87th), Ryan Hollingshead (Carlos Vela, 64th), Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Jhegson Mendez (Jose Cifuentes, 64th); Cristian Arango, Latif Blessing (Ilie Sanchez, 64th), Kwadwo Opoku (Gareth Bale, 76th).
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Nathan, Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza, Jan Gregus (Eric Remedi, 69th), Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse, Benjamin Kikanovic (Cade Cowell, 69th).
