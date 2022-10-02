|Minnesota
|0
|0
|—
|0
|San Jose
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, San Jose, Salinas, 1, 52nd minute; 2, San Jose, Kikanovic, 6 (Ebobisse), 71st.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.
Yellow Cards_Yueill, San Jose, 9th; Arriaga, Minnesota, 10th; Amarilla, Minnesota, 23rd; Boxall, Minnesota, 50th; Salinas, San Jose, 53rd; Rodrigues, San Jose, 70th; Kikanovic, San Jose, 86th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.
Lineups
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Kervin Arriaga, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane (Jonathan Gonzalez, 66th), Mender Garcia.
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Nathan, Rodrigues, Tommy Thompson (Miguel Trauco, 63rd); Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Shea Salinas (Benjamin Kikanovic, 63rd), Niko Tsakiris (Jan Gregus, 73rd), Jackson Yueill (Eric Remedi, 73rd); Jeremy Ebobisse (Cade Cowell, 82nd).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.