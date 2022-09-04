|Vancouver
|0
|0
|—
|0
|San Jose
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, San Jose, Ebobisse, 15 (Yueill), 4th minute; 2, San Jose, Monteiro, 4 (Espinoza), 34th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.
Yellow Cards_Cubas, Vancouver, 31st; Monteiro, San Jose, 32nd; Gauld, Vancouver, 43rd; Blackmon, Vancouver, 62nd; Kikanovic, San Jose, 90th+1.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Jeremy Hanson, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
Lineups
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown (Marcus Godinho, 66th), Julian Gressel, Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Alessandro Schopf (Sebastian Berhalter, 78th), Russell Teibert (Leonard Owusu, 78th); Cristian Dajome (Pedro Vite, 53rd), Brian White (Tosaint Ricketts, 78th).
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Nathan, Rodrigues, Tommy Thompson (Paul Marie, 81st); Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Jan Gregus, 70th), Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Benjamin Kikanovic, 69th), Jeremy Ebobisse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.