San Jose won shootout 2-1
First Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 2 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 6:45.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Minnesota, Dewar 1 (Shaw), 3:37 (sh). 3, San Jose, Lorentz 2 (Benning, Vlasic), 13:56. 4, San Jose, Sturm 6 (Vlasic, Karlsson), 15:49.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_San Jose 2 (Labanc NG, Couture NG, Bonino G, Barabanov G), Minnesota 1 (Zuccarello NG, Kaprizov G, Gaudreau NG, Eriksson Ek NG).
Shots on Goal_San Jose 6-10-18-3_37. Minnesota 9-12-6-3_30.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 2.
Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 4-5-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota, Gustavsson 1-3-1 (37-35).
A_17,105 (18,064). T_2:35.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.
