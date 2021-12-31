|Philadelphia
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Frost 2 (Lindblom, Konecny), 15:23. Penalties_Giroux, PHI (Holding), 5:09; Willman, PHI (Interference), 10:41.
Second Period_2, San Jose, Couture 11 (Cogliano, Middleton), 5:20 (sh). 3, San Jose, Burns 3 (Hertl, Middleton), 7:20. Penalties_Viel, SJ (Fighting), 3:46; Seeler, PHI (Fighting), 3:46; Meloche, SJ (Roughing), 5:07; Sanheim, PHI (Holding), 19:46.
Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Farabee 9 (Lindblom, Yandle), 15:57. Penalties_Meier, SJ (Hooking), 7:33; Burns, SJ (Tripping), 7:38; MacEwen, PHI (Tripping), 11:16.
Overtime_5, San Jose, Hertl 16 (Karlsson), 4:29. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-9-7-2_25. San Jose 12-16-16-2_46.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 4.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Sandstrom 0-0-1 (46 shots-43 saves). San Jose, Reimer 11-5-1 (25-23).
A_12,540 (17,562). T_2:34.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Libor Suchanek.