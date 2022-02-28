|Seattle
First Period_1, San Jose, Dzingel 5 (Couture, Gregor), 17:19. 2, Seattle, Geekie 4 (Czarnik, Donato), 17:28.
Second Period_3, San Jose, Reedy 1 (Weatherby), 7:15.
Third Period_4, San Jose, Gadjovich 1 (Burns, Weatherby), 14:37 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Seattle 19-9-12_40. San Jose 4-11-9_24.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 4.
Goalies_Seattle, Grubauer 12-23-5 (24 shots-21 saves). San Jose, Reimer 15-12-5 (40-39).
A_13,171 (17,562). T_2:28.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Derek Nansen.