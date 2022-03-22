|San Jose
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Calgary
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 29 (Lindholm, Tkachuk), 4:17 (pp). 2, Calgary, Dube 8 (Tkachuk), 8:16. 3, San Jose, Vlasic 2, 14:54.
Second Period_4, Calgary, Backlund 10 (Gaudreau), 4:08. 5, San Jose, Meier 27 (Barabanov, Burns), 17:30.
Third Period_6, San Jose, Barabanov 10 (Hertl), 11:07. 7, San Jose, Couture 21 (Chmelevski, Gregor), 11:35.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 14-10-14_38. Calgary 9-12-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 2.
Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 17-13-6 (31 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 29-12-7 (38-34).
A_15,594 (19,289). T_2:29.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Travis Toomey.
