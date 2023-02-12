|San Jose
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 5 (Gadjovich, Karlsson), 2:54. Penalties_Eyssimont, SJ (Tripping), 3:31; Ovechkin, WSH (Hooking), 10:23; Harrington, SJ (Delay of Game), 18:37.
Second Period_2, San Jose, Barabanov 9 (Hertl, Karlsson), 9:04 (pp). 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 8 (van Riemsdyk, Gustafsson), 16:56. Penalties_Protas, WSH (Tripping), 8:09; Hathaway, WSH (Slashing), 18:12; Lindblom, SJ (Hooking), 19:50.
Third Period_4, San Jose, Karlsson 18 (Couture, Barabanov), 12:55. 5, San Jose, Hertl 15 (Bonino), 17:49 (en). Penalties_Strome, WSH (Slashing), 14:20.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-13-13_33. Washington 9-4-8_21.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 4; Washington 0 of 3.
Goalies_San Jose, Kahkonen 8-10-4 (13 shots-12 saves). Washington, Lindgren 12-7-2 (32-29).
A_0 (18,277). T_2:21.
Referees_Cody Beach, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tommy Hughes.
