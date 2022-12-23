THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

San Jose Sharks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D65Erik Karlsson35133346-510203101.129
F28Timo Meier35181634-312903161.112
F48Tomas Hertl3311213201230182.134
F39Logan Couture35141428-121131079.177
F94Alexander Barabanov3041721-10810057.070
F62Kevin Labanc3481119-32020062.129
D5Matt Benning3511314-61600026.038
F11Luke Kunin315813-94220058.086
F83Matt Nieto316612-12600151.118
F7Nico Sturm279211-31100143.209
F13Nick Bonino32459-61000042.095
D24Jaycob Megna3209951700032.000
D44Marc-Edouard Vlasic35088-11000028.000
F10Evgeny Svechnikov2734701000026.115
F23Oskar Lindblom33246-10600030.067
F16Steven Lorentz33336-9600046.065
D38Mario Ferraro25145-15800027.037
D4Scott Harrington9145240018.125
D59Nick Cicek10044-3110001.000
F42Jonah Gadjovich19112-63500013.077
F73Noah Gregor18202-2900035.057
D51Radim Simek29112-82500028.036
F53C.J. Suess1000-120000.000
F63Jeffrey Viel1000020001.000
TEAM TOTALS35107188295-127289221101037.103
OPPONENT TOTALS35125210335112313163201077.116
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
47James Reimer1911442.997931575920.904000
36Kaapo Kahkonen137523.823721483750.872000
30Aaron Dell21163.5902007680.897000
32Eetu Makiniemi2842.1410103320.906000
TEAM TOTALS3521323.291118621151067.884107188289
OPPONENT TOTALS3521322.86248301001030.897125210313

