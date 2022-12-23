THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
San Jose Sharks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|65
|Erik Karlsson
|35
|13
|33
|46
|-5
|10
|2
|0
|3
|101
|.129
|F
|28
|Timo Meier
|35
|18
|16
|34
|-3
|12
|9
|0
|3
|161
|.112
|F
|48
|Tomas Hertl
|33
|11
|21
|32
|0
|12
|3
|0
|1
|82
|.134
|F
|39
|Logan Couture
|35
|14
|14
|28
|-12
|11
|3
|1
|0
|79
|.177
|F
|94
|Alexander Barabanov
|30
|4
|17
|21
|-10
|8
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.070
|F
|62
|Kevin Labanc
|34
|8
|11
|19
|-3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|62
|.129
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|35
|1
|13
|14
|-6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|31
|5
|8
|13
|-9
|42
|2
|0
|0
|58
|.086
|F
|83
|Matt Nieto
|31
|6
|6
|12
|-12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.118
|F
|7
|Nico Sturm
|27
|9
|2
|11
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.209
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|32
|4
|5
|9
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.095
|D
|24
|Jaycob Megna
|32
|0
|9
|9
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|D
|44
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|35
|0
|8
|8
|-11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|10
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|27
|3
|4
|7
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|33
|2
|4
|6
|-10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|F
|16
|Steven Lorentz
|33
|3
|3
|6
|-9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|38
|Mario Ferraro
|25
|1
|4
|5
|-15
|8
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|9
|1
|4
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|.125
|D
|59
|Nick Cicek
|10
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|42
|Jonah Gadjovich
|19
|1
|1
|2
|-6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|73
|Noah Gregor
|18
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.057
|D
|51
|Radim Simek
|29
|1
|1
|2
|-8
|25
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|53
|C.J. Suess
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|63
|Jeffrey Viel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|107
|188
|295
|-127
|289
|22
|1
|10
|1037
|.103
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|125
|210
|335
|112
|313
|16
|3
|20
|1077
|.116
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|47
|James Reimer
|19
|1144
|2.99
|7
|9
|3
|1
|57
|592
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|13
|752
|3.82
|3
|7
|2
|1
|48
|375
|0.872
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Aaron Dell
|2
|116
|3.59
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|68
|0.897
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Eetu Makiniemi
|2
|84
|2.14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|32
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2132
|3.29
|11
|18
|6
|2
|115
|1067
|.884
|107
|188
|289
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2132
|2.86
|24
|8
|3
|0
|100
|1030
|.897
|125
|210
|313
