THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022

San Jose Sharks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D65Erik Karlsson31122638-5820392.130
F48Tomas Hertl31102030-11020174.135
F28Timo Meier31141327-710602141.099
F39Logan Couture31141226-9931072.194
F94Alexander Barabanov2631619-8810051.059
F62Kevin Labanc3061117-41810056.107
D5Matt Benning3111213-41400022.045
F11Luke Kunin315813-94220058.086
F83Matt Nieto286511-8600147.128
F7Nico Sturm238210-1600137.216
F13Nick Bonino28448-31000035.114
D24Jaycob Megna290885800030.000
D44Marc-Edouard Vlasic31088-6000028.000
F10Evgeny Svechnikov233472600021.143
F16Steven Lorentz29336-6600042.071
D38Mario Ferraro23145-14800024.042
F23Oskar Lindblom30145-7600028.036
D59Nick Cicek10044-3110001.000
D4Scott Harrington5134440017.143
F42Jonah Gadjovich15112-23000012.083
D51Radim Simek26112-42100027.037
F73Noah Gregor14101-1500028.036
F53C.J. Suess1000-120000.000
F63Jeffrey Viel1000020001.000
TEAM TOTALS3195169264-922461719934.102
OPPONENT TOTALS311091842937824714318946.115
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
47James Reimer169612.936821474870.903000
36Kaapo Kahkonen126953.713621433500.877000
30Aaron Dell21163.5902007680.897000
32Eetu Makiniemi2842.1410103320.906000
TEAM TOTALS3118873.23101652100937.88595169246
OPPONENT TOTALS3118872.872173089928.898109184247

