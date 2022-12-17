THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022
San Jose Sharks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|65
|Erik Karlsson
|31
|12
|26
|38
|-5
|8
|2
|0
|3
|92
|.130
|F
|48
|Tomas Hertl
|31
|10
|20
|30
|-1
|10
|2
|0
|1
|74
|.135
|F
|28
|Timo Meier
|31
|14
|13
|27
|-7
|10
|6
|0
|2
|141
|.099
|F
|39
|Logan Couture
|31
|14
|12
|26
|-9
|9
|3
|1
|0
|72
|.194
|F
|94
|Alexander Barabanov
|26
|3
|16
|19
|-8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|F
|62
|Kevin Labanc
|30
|6
|11
|17
|-4
|18
|1
|0
|0
|56
|.107
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|31
|1
|12
|13
|-4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|31
|5
|8
|13
|-9
|42
|2
|0
|0
|58
|.086
|F
|83
|Matt Nieto
|28
|6
|5
|11
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.128
|F
|7
|Nico Sturm
|23
|8
|2
|10
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.216
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|28
|4
|4
|8
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|24
|Jaycob Megna
|29
|0
|8
|8
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.000
|D
|44
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|31
|0
|8
|8
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|10
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|23
|3
|4
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.143
|F
|16
|Steven Lorentz
|29
|3
|3
|6
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|D
|38
|Mario Ferraro
|23
|1
|4
|5
|-14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|1
|4
|5
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|59
|Nick Cicek
|10
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|5
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|.143
|F
|42
|Jonah Gadjovich
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|51
|Radim Simek
|26
|1
|1
|2
|-4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|F
|73
|Noah Gregor
|14
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|53
|C.J. Suess
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|63
|Jeffrey Viel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|95
|169
|264
|-92
|246
|17
|1
|9
|934
|.102
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|109
|184
|293
|78
|247
|14
|3
|18
|946
|.115
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|47
|James Reimer
|16
|961
|2.93
|6
|8
|2
|1
|47
|487
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|12
|695
|3.71
|3
|6
|2
|1
|43
|350
|0.877
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Aaron Dell
|2
|116
|3.59
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|68
|0.897
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Eetu Makiniemi
|2
|84
|2.14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|32
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|1887
|3.23
|10
|16
|5
|2
|100
|937
|.885
|95
|169
|246
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|1887
|2.87
|21
|7
|3
|0
|89
|928
|.898
|109
|184
|247
