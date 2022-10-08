THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 8, 2022

San Jose Sharks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F48Tomas Hertl1101000002.500
F11Luke Kunin1011020001.000
F28Timo Meier1011000005.000
D5Matt Benning1000-220002.000
F13Nick Bonino1000-100004.000
F39Logan Couture1000-200002.000
D38Mario Ferraro1000-100002.000
F42Jonah Gadjovich1000070000.000
F73Noah Gregor1000-100001.000
D4Scott Harrington1000000000.000
D65Erik Karlsson1000000001.000
F62Kevin Labanc1000-300004.000
F23Oskar Lindblom1000-200002.000
F16Steven Lorentz1000000002.000
F83Matt Nieto1000-120000.000
D51Radim Simek1000-200002.000
F78Nico Sturm1000000000.000
D44Marc-Edouard Vlasic1000-100001.000
TEAM TOTALS1123-161300031.032
OPPONENT TOTALS14812151300132.125
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
47James Reimer1583.0501003310.903000
TEAM TOTALS1603.00100331.8751213
OPPONENT TOTALS1601.01000131.9684813

