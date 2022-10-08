THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 8, 2022
San Jose Sharks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|48
|Tomas Hertl
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|28
|Timo Meier
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|39
|Logan Couture
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|38
|Mario Ferraro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|42
|Jonah Gadjovich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|73
|Noah Gregor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|65
|Erik Karlsson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|62
|Kevin Labanc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|16
|Steven Lorentz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|83
|Matt Nieto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|51
|Radim Simek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|78
|Nico Sturm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|44
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-16
|13
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|4
|8
|12
|15
|13
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.125
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|47
|James Reimer
|1
|58
|3.05
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|31
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|60
|3.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|31
|.875
|1
|2
|13
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.968
|4
|8
|13
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.