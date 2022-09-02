|Portland St.
|7
|0
|3
|7
|—
|17
|San Jose St.
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
PRST_Griffin 11 pass from Chachere (G.Smith kick), 7:21.
SJSU_Cordeiro 32 run (Schive kick), 3:46.
Second Quarter
SJSU_Olson 1 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 14:05.
Third Quarter
PRST_FG G.Smith 28, 4:50.
Fourth Quarter
PRST_Kelly 12 pass from Chachere (G.Smith kick), 9:57.
SJSU_Cordeiro 2 run (Schive kick), 1:11.
A_16,291.
|PRST
|SJSU
|First downs
|24
|17
|Total Net Yards
|395
|288
|Rushes-yards
|35-125
|29-49
|Passing
|270
|239
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|1-19
|Kickoff Returns
|2-25
|2-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-37-2
|15-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-57
|Punts
|4-43.75
|5-44.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-60
|3-40
|Time of Possession
|35:21
|24:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Portland St., Chachere 14-83, van Buren 13-29, J.McGee 4-20, Daigbe 1-4, A.McGee 1-3, Kelly 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 13). San Jose St., Robinson 10-35, Hamilton 1-11, Garrett 4-3, Cordeiro 14-0.
PASSING_Portland St., Chachere 24-37-2-270. San Jose St., Cordeiro 15-30-0-239.
RECEIVING_Portland St., Kelly 9-133, Bennett 5-76, Daigbe 5-27, Griffin 2-21, van Buren 2-8, J.McGee 1-5. San Jose St., Cooks 6-123, Robinson 3-50, Braddock 2-42, Lockhart 2-19, Garrett 1-4, Olson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Jose St., Schive 30.
