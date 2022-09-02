Portland St.703717
San Jose St.770721

First Quarter

PRST_Griffin 11 pass from Chachere (G.Smith kick), 7:21.

SJSU_Cordeiro 32 run (Schive kick), 3:46.

Second Quarter

SJSU_Olson 1 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 14:05.

Third Quarter

PRST_FG G.Smith 28, 4:50.

Fourth Quarter

PRST_Kelly 12 pass from Chachere (G.Smith kick), 9:57.

SJSU_Cordeiro 2 run (Schive kick), 1:11.

A_16,291.

PRSTSJSU
First downs2417
Total Net Yards395288
Rushes-yards35-12529-49
Passing270239
Punt Returns2-121-19
Kickoff Returns2-252-14
Interceptions Ret.0-02-0
Comp-Att-Int24-37-215-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-07-57
Punts4-43.755-44.6
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-603-40
Time of Possession35:2124:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Portland St., Chachere 14-83, van Buren 13-29, J.McGee 4-20, Daigbe 1-4, A.McGee 1-3, Kelly 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 13). San Jose St., Robinson 10-35, Hamilton 1-11, Garrett 4-3, Cordeiro 14-0.

PASSING_Portland St., Chachere 24-37-2-270. San Jose St., Cordeiro 15-30-0-239.

RECEIVING_Portland St., Kelly 9-133, Bennett 5-76, Daigbe 5-27, Griffin 2-21, van Buren 2-8, J.McGee 1-5. San Jose St., Cooks 6-123, Robinson 3-50, Braddock 2-42, Lockhart 2-19, Garrett 1-4, Olson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Jose St., Schive 30.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

