New Mexico St.01471031
San Jose St.7176737

First Quarter

SJSU_Nevens 3 run (Mercurio kick), 1:11.

Second Quarter

NMSU_Garcia-Castaneda 5 pass from J.Johnson (Albertson kick), 12:28.

SJSU_Miller 25 pass from Nash (Mercurio kick), 10:08.

NMSU_Harrity 8 pass from J.Johnson (Albertson kick), 4:33.

SJSU_FG Mercurio 38, 1:09.

SJSU_Deese 12 pass from Nash (Mercurio kick), :54.

Third Quarter

NMSU_Price 2 run (Albertson kick), 6:23.

SJSU_Garrett 7 run (kick failed), 2:18.

Fourth Quarter

NMSU_Garcia-Castaneda 5 pass from J.Johnson (Albertson kick), 11:51.

SJSU_Robinson 1 pass from Nash (Mercurio kick), 5:49.

NMSU_FG Albertson 25, 1:48.

A_15,803.

NMSUSJSU
First downs2318
Total Net Yards386402
Rushes-yards24-8636-209
Passing300193
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns3-584-104
Interceptions Ret.0-01-13
Comp-Att-Int30-44-115-18-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-140-0
Punts3-37.6672-48.5
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards3-357-68
Time of Possession29:3130:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Mexico St., Samuels 11-57, J.Johnson 8-24, Price 5-5. San Jose St., Nevens 22-115, Robinson 3-46, Nash 5-34, Garrett 4-16, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_New Mexico St., J.Johnson 30-44-1-300. San Jose St., Nash 15-18-0-193.

RECEIVING_New Mexico St., Garcia-Castaneda 6-90, Wyatt 6-52, Powers 4-48, Downs 3-41, Harrity 3-37, Whitford 3-15, Price 2-1, Warner 1-7, Samuels 1-5, Gans 1-4. San Jose St., Deese 7-130, Hamilton 2-27, Garrett 2-5, Ross 2-5, Miller 1-25, Robinson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you