|New Mexico St.
|0
|14
|7
|10
|—
|31
|San Jose St.
|7
|17
|6
|7
|—
|37
First Quarter
SJSU_Nevens 3 run (Mercurio kick), 1:11.
Second Quarter
NMSU_Garcia-Castaneda 5 pass from J.Johnson (Albertson kick), 12:28.
SJSU_Miller 25 pass from Nash (Mercurio kick), 10:08.
NMSU_Harrity 8 pass from J.Johnson (Albertson kick), 4:33.
SJSU_FG Mercurio 38, 1:09.
SJSU_Deese 12 pass from Nash (Mercurio kick), :54.
Third Quarter
NMSU_Price 2 run (Albertson kick), 6:23.
SJSU_Garrett 7 run (kick failed), 2:18.
Fourth Quarter
NMSU_Garcia-Castaneda 5 pass from J.Johnson (Albertson kick), 11:51.
SJSU_Robinson 1 pass from Nash (Mercurio kick), 5:49.
NMSU_FG Albertson 25, 1:48.
A_15,803.
|NMSU
|SJSU
|First downs
|23
|18
|Total Net Yards
|386
|402
|Rushes-yards
|24-86
|36-209
|Passing
|300
|193
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|4-104
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-44-1
|15-18-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-14
|0-0
|Punts
|3-37.667
|2-48.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|7-68
|Time of Possession
|29:31
|30:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Mexico St., Samuels 11-57, J.Johnson 8-24, Price 5-5. San Jose St., Nevens 22-115, Robinson 3-46, Nash 5-34, Garrett 4-16, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_New Mexico St., J.Johnson 30-44-1-300. San Jose St., Nash 15-18-0-193.
RECEIVING_New Mexico St., Garcia-Castaneda 6-90, Wyatt 6-52, Powers 4-48, Downs 3-41, Harrity 3-37, Whitford 3-15, Price 2-1, Warner 1-7, Samuels 1-5, Gans 1-4. San Jose St., Deese 7-130, Hamilton 2-27, Garrett 2-5, Ross 2-5, Miller 1-25, Robinson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.