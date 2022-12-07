CS BAKERSFIELD (4-5)
Collum 4-12 2-4 10, Henson 3-5 0-0 8, Smith 1-4 0-1 2, Higgins 4-11 2-2 11, McGhee 2-5 0-0 5, Kancleris 3-8 0-1 6, Reynolds 2-7 0-2 4, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0, Jarusevicius 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 4-10 48.
SAN JOSE ST. (7-3)
T.Anderson 2-4 4-4 8, Tolbert 3-4 3-7 9, Diallo 2-6 5-6 9, Cardenas 3-14 4-4 10, Moore 2-6 3-4 7, Gorener 2-6 0-0 6, Vaihola 2-4 2-3 6, Amey 0-2 0-0 0, G.Anderson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-48 21-28 58.
Halftime_25-25. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 4-15 (Henson 2-4, McGhee 1-1, Higgins 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-1, Kancleris 0-3), San Jose St. 3-19 (Gorener 2-6, G.Anderson 1-2, Amey 0-1, T.Anderson 0-1, Tolbert 0-1, Moore 0-2, Cardenas 0-6). Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 21 (Kancleris 5), San Jose St. 45 (Diallo 11). Assists_CS Bakersfield 8 (Higgins 3), San Jose St. 9 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 19, San Jose St. 12. A_1,546 (5,000).
