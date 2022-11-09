GEORGIA SOUTHERN (0-1)
Savrasov 6-12 0-0 14, McFatten 0-1 0-0 0, Finch 2-5 6-6 10, Strickland 3-13 4-4 11, Archie 0-8 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Bryant 0-3 0-0 0, T.Moore 1-6 4-4 7. Totals 15-56 14-14 48.
SAN JOSE ST. (1-0)
T.Anderson 1-3 4-4 7, Tolbert 4-6 0-0 8, Diallo 4-6 1-4 9, Cardenas 6-10 0-0 14, O.Moore 6-16 2-2 14, Gorener 2-6 2-2 8, Amey 0-2 1-2 1, Vaihola 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 10-14 63.
Halftime_San Jose St. 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 4-15 (Savrasov 2-5, T.Moore 1-2, Strickland 1-3, Archie 0-1, Brown 0-2, Bryant 0-2), San Jose St. 5-19 (Cardenas 2-5, Gorener 2-6, T.Anderson 1-2, Amey 0-1, O.Moore 0-5). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 29 (Curry 8), San Jose St. 35 (O.Moore 9). Assists_Georgia Southern 4 (Brown 2), San Jose St. 10 (Gorener 3). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 16, San Jose St. 14. A_2,241 (5,000).
