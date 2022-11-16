ALABAMA ST. (0-4)
Coleman 1-2 2-2 5, Posey 3-9 2-3 8, Madlock 3-12 1-2 9, McCoy 0-6 2-2 2, Range 8-17 2-2 18, A.Anderson 4-9 1-2 10, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, McCray 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 57.
SAN JOSE ST. (3-0)
T.Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Tolbert 1-3 2-4 4, Diallo 2-4 2-5 6, Cardenas 6-10 2-2 17, Moore 8-19 2-7 19, Gorener 2-5 1-2 7, Vaihola 3-4 1-2 7, Amey 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 25-51 13-26 70.
Halftime_San Jose St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 5-17 (Madlock 2-4, A.Anderson 1-1, McCray 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Knox 0-1, Posey 0-1, McCoy 0-3, Range 0-4), San Jose St. 7-18 (Cardenas 3-5, Gorener 2-4, Amey 1-2, Moore 1-7). Fouled Out_T.Anderson, Tolbert. Rebounds_Alabama St. 21 (A.Anderson 5), San Jose St. 36 (Tolbert 7). Assists_Alabama St. 11 (A.Anderson, Knox, McCray 2), San Jose St. 12 (Cardenas, Moore 4). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 20, San Jose St. 15.
