WYOMING (7-15)
Barnhart 2-3 0-0 5, Oden 4-8 2-4 12, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Maldonado 13-19 6-6 34, Reynolds 0-1 1-2 1, Wenzel 0-5 2-2 2, Dusell 2-9 0-0 6, Powell 1-2 2-2 4, E.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-16 64.
SAN JOSE ST. (14-9)
T.Anderson 4-7 0-0 10, Tolbert 5-8 3-4 14, Diallo 3-4 4-5 10, Cardenas 5-9 0-0 13, Moore 10-22 4-4 29, Vaihola 3-3 2-2 8, G.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Elder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 13-15 84.
Halftime_San Jose St. 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 7-22 (Maldonado 2-2, Oden 2-4, Dusell 2-7, Barnhart 1-2, Kyman 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Wenzel 0-3), San Jose St. 11-22 (Moore 5-10, Cardenas 3-6, T.Anderson 2-4, Tolbert 1-2). Rebounds_Wyoming 22 (Barnhart, Oden, Maldonado, Wenzel 4), San Jose St. 26 (Diallo 10). Assists_Wyoming 9 (Maldonado 3), San Jose St. 13 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Wyoming 12, San Jose St. 15. A_2,609 (5,000).
