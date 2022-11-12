BETHESDA (0-2)
Estes 5-16 0-1 10, Hernandez 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 9-20 6-6 29, Clark 1-6 0-0 3, Fleming 4-13 5-9 16, Goodlow 2-9 0-0 4, Plumley 0-2 0-0 0, Redwood 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-74 11-16 68.
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0)
T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Halftime_San Jose St. 45-29. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 9-31 (Ross 5-9, Fleming 3-6, Clark 1-5, Estes 0-3, Goodlow 0-4, Hernandez 0-4), San Jose St. 8-31 (Amey 3-6, King 1-1, Gorener 1-2, G.Anderson 1-3, Moore 1-3, T.Anderson 1-6, Tolbert 0-1, Allen 0-2, Cardenas 0-2, Elder 0-2, D'Augusta 0-3). Rebounds_Bethesda 28 (Estes 12), San Jose St. 63 (Tolbert 14). Assists_Bethesda 9 (Ross 4), San Jose St. 22 (Cardenas 7). Total Fouls_Bethesda 9, San Jose St. 14. A_1,322 (5,000).
