|San Jose St.
|3
|10
|0
|14
|—
|27
|UNLV
|7
|10
|3
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
UNLV_S.Jenkins 6 pass from Friel (Gutierrez kick), 12:47.
SJSU_FG Mercurio 26, 7:29.
Second Quarter
UNLV_FG Gutierrez 53, 12:20.
UNLV_C.Williams 1 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:51.
SJSU_FG Mercurio 36, 1:07.
SJSU_Nevens 1 run (Mercurio kick), :02.
Third Quarter
UNLV_FG Gutierrez 29, 8:56.
Fourth Quarter
SJSU_Nevens 10 run (Mercurio kick), 14:21.
SJSU_Nash 15 run (Mercurio kick), 7:14.
A_19,318.
|SJSU
|UNLV
|First downs
|20
|18
|Total Net Yards
|429
|335
|Rushes-yards
|33-216
|40-95
|Passing
|213
|240
|Punt Returns
|2-6
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-1
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-0
|20-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|5-27
|Punts
|1-38.0
|3-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|3-18
|Time of Possession
|25:42
|34:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Jose St., Nash 17-121, Holiness 1-54, Nevens 14-32, Garrett 1-9. UNLV, C.Williams 24-94, Friel 14-5, Magyar 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_San Jose St., Nash 17-28-0-213. UNLV, Friel 20-28-0-240, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_San Jose St., Deese 6-106, Ross 6-63, Braddock 2-22, Garrett 2-17, Robinson 1-5. UNLV, K.Williams 7-117, Jenkins 6-70, Zeon 4-36, Jakes 2-17, C.Williams 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Gutierrez 40.