San Jose St.31001427
UNLV7103020

First Quarter

UNLV_S.Jenkins 6 pass from Friel (Gutierrez kick), 12:47.

SJSU_FG Mercurio 26, 7:29.

Second Quarter

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 53, 12:20.

UNLV_C.Williams 1 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:51.

SJSU_FG Mercurio 36, 1:07.

SJSU_Nevens 1 run (Mercurio kick), :02.

Third Quarter

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 29, 8:56.

Fourth Quarter

SJSU_Nevens 10 run (Mercurio kick), 14:21.

SJSU_Nash 15 run (Mercurio kick), 7:14.

A_19,318.

SJSUUNLV
First downs2018
Total Net Yards429335
Rushes-yards33-21640-95
Passing213240
Punt Returns2-60-0
Kickoff Returns2-12-48
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-28-020-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-45-27
Punts1-38.03-39.0
Fumbles-Lost4-21-1
Penalties-Yards1-53-18
Time of Possession25:4234:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Jose St., Nash 17-121, Holiness 1-54, Nevens 14-32, Garrett 1-9. UNLV, C.Williams 24-94, Friel 14-5, Magyar 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_San Jose St., Nash 17-28-0-213. UNLV, Friel 20-28-0-240, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_San Jose St., Deese 6-106, Ross 6-63, Braddock 2-22, Garrett 2-17, Robinson 1-5. UNLV, K.Williams 7-117, Jenkins 6-70, Zeon 4-36, Jakes 2-17, C.Williams 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Gutierrez 40.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

