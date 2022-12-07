FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collum314-122-41-42210
Henson283-50-00-1038
Smith201-40-12-3142
Higgins284-112-20-13211
McGhee192-50-00-0015
Kancleris243-80-12-5126
Reynolds202-70-23-3014
Gaskin170-00-00-3120
Jarusevicius81-30-00-1022
Hunter40-20-00-0000
Kas.Watson10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-574-108-2181948

Percentages: FG .351, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Henson 2-4, McGhee 1-1, Higgins 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-1, Kancleris 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kancleris 2, Collum).

Turnovers: 4 (Gaskin, Henson, Higgins, Reynolds).

Steals: 6 (Higgins 2, Kancleris 2, Henson, Reynolds).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Anderson252-44-41-3048
Tolbert343-43-71-9129
Diallo262-65-65-11019
Cardenas303-144-41-63310
Moore372-63-40-6507
Gorener212-60-01-4006
Vaihola142-42-34-6016
Amey100-20-00-0010
G.Anderson31-20-00-0003
Totals20017-4821-2813-4591258

Percentages: FG .354, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Gorener 2-6, G.Anderson 1-2, Amey 0-1, T.Anderson 0-1, Tolbert 0-1, Moore 0-2, Cardenas 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 3, Diallo 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Tolbert 4, Moore 3, Amey 2, Cardenas, T.Anderson, Vaihola).

Steals: 2 (Moore, Tolbert).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Bakersfield252348
San Jose St.253358

A_1,546 (5,000).

