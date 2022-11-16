|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|18
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|5
|Posey
|31
|3-9
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|3
|8
|Madlock
|37
|3-12
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|9
|McCoy
|26
|0-6
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Range
|37
|8-17
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|18
|A.Anderson
|23
|4-9
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|3
|10
|Knox
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Reed
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|McCray
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Parker
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-61
|10-13
|7-21
|11
|20
|57
Percentages: FG .344, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Madlock 2-4, A.Anderson 1-1, McCray 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Knox 0-1, Posey 0-1, McCoy 0-3, Range 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Range).
Turnovers: 5 (Range 3, Knox, Madlock).
Steals: 1 (Madlock).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Anderson
|22
|0-0
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|5
|2
|Tolbert
|27
|1-3
|2-4
|4-7
|1
|5
|4
|Diallo
|19
|2-4
|2-5
|0-4
|0
|4
|6
|Cardenas
|40
|6-10
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|0
|17
|Moore
|39
|8-19
|2-7
|1-5
|4
|0
|19
|Gorener
|23
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|7
|Vaihola
|15
|3-4
|1-2
|4-6
|1
|0
|7
|Amey
|8
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|Allen
|7
|1-1
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|13-26
|12-36
|12
|15
|70
Percentages: FG .490, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Cardenas 3-5, Gorener 2-4, Amey 1-2, Moore 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Diallo 8).
Turnovers: 11 (Diallo 4, Allen 2, T.Anderson 2, Cardenas, Moore, Tolbert).
Steals: 3 (Moore 2, T.Anderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama St.
|33
|24
|—
|57
|San Jose St.
|36
|34
|—
|70
.
