FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman181-22-21-3145
Posey313-92-31-4038
Madlock373-121-21-2139
McCoy260-62-21-2132
Range378-172-21-11118
A.Anderson234-91-22-52310
Knox90-20-00-1210
Reed81-20-00-2022
McCray61-10-00-1203
Parker50-10-00-0100
Totals20021-6110-137-21112057

Percentages: FG .344, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Madlock 2-4, A.Anderson 1-1, McCray 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Knox 0-1, Posey 0-1, McCoy 0-3, Range 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Range).

Turnovers: 5 (Range 3, Knox, Madlock).

Steals: 1 (Madlock).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Anderson220-02-21-4052
Tolbert271-32-44-7154
Diallo192-42-50-4046
Cardenas406-102-20-24017
Moore398-192-71-54019
Gorener232-51-20-2007
Vaihola153-41-24-6107
Amey82-50-00-0215
Allen71-11-22-6003
Totals20025-5113-2612-36121570

Percentages: FG .490, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Cardenas 3-5, Gorener 2-4, Amey 1-2, Moore 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Diallo 8).

Turnovers: 11 (Diallo 4, Allen 2, T.Anderson 2, Cardenas, Moore, Tolbert).

Steals: 3 (Moore 2, T.Anderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama St.332457
San Jose St.363470

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you