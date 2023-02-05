FGFTReb
WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnhart162-30-02-4135
Oden264-82-42-41112
Thompson210-20-00-1220
Maldonado3813-196-61-43034
Reynolds160-11-20-0211
Wenzel320-52-22-4002
Dusell282-90-01-3016
Powell131-22-20-1034
E.Anderson60-10-00-0000
Agbonkpolo20-00-00-1000
Kyman20-20-00-0000
Totals20022-5213-168-2291264

Percentages: FG .423, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Maldonado 2-2, Oden 2-4, Dusell 2-7, Barnhart 1-2, Kyman 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Wenzel 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Maldonado, Oden).

Turnovers: 16 (Reynolds 4, Maldonado 3, Thompson 3, Wenzel 2, Dusell, E.Anderson, Kyman, Powell).

Steals: 5 (Dusell, Maldonado, Oden, Reynolds, Wenzel).

Technical Fouls: coach J.Linder, 15:44 first.

FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Anderson364-70-00-12310
Tolbert385-83-42-51214
Diallo213-44-55-100110
Cardenas405-90-00-14213
Moore4010-224-41-66029
Vaihola193-32-21-3048
G.Anderson30-00-00-0020
Elder30-00-00-0010
Totals20030-5313-159-26131584

Percentages: FG .566, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Moore 5-10, Cardenas 3-6, T.Anderson 2-4, Tolbert 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, T.Anderson, Tolbert, Vaihola).

Turnovers: 13 (Diallo 3, Moore 3, Cardenas 2, T.Anderson 2, Elder, Tolbert, Vaihola).

Steals: 8 (Tolbert 3, Cardenas 2, Moore 2, T.Anderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wyoming283664
San Jose St.394584

A_2,609 (5,000).

