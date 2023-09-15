Friday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70

First Round

K.J. Choi31-31—62
Steve Stricker30-32—62
Alex Cejka32-31—63
Darren Clarke31-32—63
Rocco Mediate33-30—63
David Toms30-33—63
David Branshaw31-33—64
Joe Durant33-32—65
Robert Karlsson31-34—65
Wes Short35-30—65
Charlie Wi32-33—65
Stuart Appleby32-34—66
John Daly34-32—66
Marco Dawson32-34—66
Bob Estes32-34—66
Steve Flesch30-36—66
Tom Gillis33-33—66
Matt Gogel30-36—66
Rob Labritz33-33—66
David McKenzie31-35—66
Boo Weekley33-33—66
Michael Allen32-35—67
Shane Bertsch32-35—67
Olin Browne33-34—67
Brian Cooper36-31—67
Chris DiMarco34-33—67
Scott Dunlap31-36—67
Fred Funk34-33—67
Miguel Angel Jimenez32-35—67
Bernhard Langer31-36—67
Billy Mayfair34-33—67
Rod Pampling32-35—67
John Senden32-35—67
Paul Stankowski33-34—67
Mario Tiziani35-32—67
Woody Austin32-36—68
Paul Broadhurst34-34—68
Glen Day34-34—68
Ernie Els33-35—68
Richard Green35-33—68
Jeff Maggert33-35—68
Corey Pavin31-37—68
Ken Tanigawa34-34—68
Kirk Triplett34-34—68
Duffy Waldorf33-35—68
Y.E. Yang34-34—68
Billy Andrade33-36—69
Jason Bohn34-35—69
Thongchai Jaidee35-34—69
Ryan Jansa33-36—69
Lee Janzen35-34—69
Timothy O'Neal34-35—69
Jesper Parnevik34-35—69
Tom Pernice33-36—69
Dicky Pride35-34—69
David Duval37-33—70
Retief Goosen36-34—70
Paul Goydos36-34—70
Tim Herron36-34—70
Jerry Kelly33-37—70
Dick Mast35-35—70
Scott McCarron35-35—70
Harrison Frazar34-37—71
Brett Quigley34-37—71
Jeff Sluman35-36—71
Carlos Franco35-37—72
John Huston36-36—72
Colin Montgomerie34-38—72
Steve Pate35-37—72
Scott Verplank35-37—72
Ken Duke35-38—73
Robert Damron37-37—74
Jim Furyk36-38—74
Hank Kim37-37—74
Robert Gamez35-40—75
Dennis Hendershott36-39—75
Jose Maria Olazabal37-38—75
Dan Forsman38-40—78

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you