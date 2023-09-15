Friday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
First Round
|K.J. Choi
|31-31—62
|Steve Stricker
|30-32—62
|Alex Cejka
|32-31—63
|Darren Clarke
|31-32—63
|Rocco Mediate
|33-30—63
|David Toms
|30-33—63
|David Branshaw
|31-33—64
|Joe Durant
|33-32—65
|Robert Karlsson
|31-34—65
|Wes Short
|35-30—65
|Charlie Wi
|32-33—65
|Stuart Appleby
|32-34—66
|John Daly
|34-32—66
|Marco Dawson
|32-34—66
|Bob Estes
|32-34—66
|Steve Flesch
|30-36—66
|Tom Gillis
|33-33—66
|Matt Gogel
|30-36—66
|Rob Labritz
|33-33—66
|David McKenzie
|31-35—66
|Boo Weekley
|33-33—66
|Michael Allen
|32-35—67
|Shane Bertsch
|32-35—67
|Olin Browne
|33-34—67
|Brian Cooper
|36-31—67
|Chris DiMarco
|34-33—67
|Scott Dunlap
|31-36—67
|Fred Funk
|34-33—67
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|32-35—67
|Bernhard Langer
|31-36—67
|Billy Mayfair
|34-33—67
|Rod Pampling
|32-35—67
|John Senden
|32-35—67
|Paul Stankowski
|33-34—67
|Mario Tiziani
|35-32—67
|Woody Austin
|32-36—68
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-34—68
|Glen Day
|34-34—68
|Ernie Els
|33-35—68
|Richard Green
|35-33—68
|Jeff Maggert
|33-35—68
|Corey Pavin
|31-37—68
|Ken Tanigawa
|34-34—68
|Kirk Triplett
|34-34—68
|Duffy Waldorf
|33-35—68
|Y.E. Yang
|34-34—68
|Billy Andrade
|33-36—69
|Jason Bohn
|34-35—69
|Thongchai Jaidee
|35-34—69
|Ryan Jansa
|33-36—69
|Lee Janzen
|35-34—69
|Timothy O'Neal
|34-35—69
|Jesper Parnevik
|34-35—69
|Tom Pernice
|33-36—69
|Dicky Pride
|35-34—69
|David Duval
|37-33—70
|Retief Goosen
|36-34—70
|Paul Goydos
|36-34—70
|Tim Herron
|36-34—70
|Jerry Kelly
|33-37—70
|Dick Mast
|35-35—70
|Scott McCarron
|35-35—70
|Harrison Frazar
|34-37—71
|Brett Quigley
|34-37—71
|Jeff Sluman
|35-36—71
|Carlos Franco
|35-37—72
|John Huston
|36-36—72
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-38—72
|Steve Pate
|35-37—72
|Scott Verplank
|35-37—72
|Ken Duke
|35-38—73
|Robert Damron
|37-37—74
|Jim Furyk
|36-38—74
|Hank Kim
|37-37—74
|Robert Gamez
|35-40—75
|Dennis Hendershott
|36-39—75
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|37-38—75
|Dan Forsman
|38-40—78
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.