SANTA CLARA (20-8)
Braun 3-6 2-3 8, Justice 6-9 4-5 19, Bediako 3-5 0-0 6, Podziemski 9-15 5-8 26, C.Stewart 3-8 1-2 8, Tilly 2-4 3-4 7, Knapper 1-3 0-0 2, Tongue 1-7 0-0 2, Akametu 0-0 1-2 1, Holt 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 28-57 18-27 81.
BYU (16-13)
George 3-11 4-8 10, Traore 6-8 1-2 13, Hall 1-6 0-0 3, Johnson 4-8 2-4 11, Robinson 1-8 0-0 2, R.Williams 7-13 4-4 20, Saunders 2-5 0-0 4, Waterman 0-3 0-0 0, Ally Atiki 0-1 2-2 2, T.Stewart 4-6 0-1 9. Totals 28-69 13-21 74.
Halftime_Santa Clara 47-30. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 7-13 (Justice 3-5, Podziemski 3-5, C.Stewart 1-1, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1), BYU 5-23 (R.Williams 2-3, Johnson 1-3, T.Stewart 1-3, Hall 1-5, George 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Waterman 0-2, Saunders 0-3). Fouled Out_Braun. Rebounds_Santa Clara 39 (Podziemski 12), BYU 33 (Traore 10). Assists_Santa Clara 13 (Justice 4), BYU 13 (Hall 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 18, BYU 23. A_13,321 (19,000).
