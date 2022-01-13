|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SANTA CLARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Braun
|38
|5-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|14
|Justice
|36
|5-12
|2-2
|0-7
|4
|1
|17
|Vrankic
|32
|6-9
|1-1
|2-9
|3
|2
|13
|Pipes
|26
|4-8
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|10
|J.Williams
|37
|9-16
|2-2
|3-8
|5
|3
|22
|Stewart
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|G.Williams
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|Tongue
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-60
|8-9
|6-32
|16
|14
|84
Percentages: FG .533, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Justice 5-10, Stewart 2-2, Braun 2-3, J.Williams 2-4, Pipes 1-5, G.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Braun, Justice, Vrankic).
Turnovers: 13 (Braun 3, J.Williams 3, Tongue 2, Vrankic 2, G.Williams, Pipes, Stewart).
Steals: 4 (J.Williams, Justice, Pipes, Vrankic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|34
|9-14
|1-4
|1-5
|0
|2
|23
|Bailey
|27
|1-2
|1-3
|2-7
|1
|3
|4
|Avdalovic
|37
|9-17
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|23
|Crockrell
|25
|3-8
|1-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|7
|Wilson-Rouse
|30
|0-4
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|3
|2
|Byers
|16
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Bell
|14
|0-2
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|1
|Brown
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Freeman
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|9-17
|6-25
|12
|12
|70
Percentages: FG .474, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Anderson 4-5, Avdalovic 2-5, Bailey 1-2, Bell 0-1, Brown 0-1, Byers 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson).
Turnovers: 10 (Bailey 4, Byers 4, Bell, Crockrell).
Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Byers 2, Bailey, Crockrell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Santa Clara
|41
|43
|—
|84
|Pacific
|36
|34
|—
|70
A_948 (6,150).