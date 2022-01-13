FGFTReb
SANTA CLARAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Braun385-82-20-31314
Justice365-122-20-74117
Vrankic326-91-12-93213
Pipes264-81-20-00210
J.Williams379-162-23-85322
Stewart153-50-00-0008
G.Williams140-20-00-3310
Tongue20-00-01-2020
Totals20032-608-96-32161484

Percentages: FG .533, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Justice 5-10, Stewart 2-2, Braun 2-3, J.Williams 2-4, Pipes 1-5, G.Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Braun, Justice, Vrankic).

Turnovers: 13 (Braun 3, J.Williams 3, Tongue 2, Vrankic 2, G.Williams, Pipes, Stewart).

Steals: 4 (J.Williams, Justice, Pipes, Vrankic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson349-141-41-50223
Bailey271-21-32-7134
Avdalovic379-173-40-21023
Crockrell253-81-20-1517
Wilson-Rouse300-42-21-4532
Byers164-80-00-0028
Bell140-21-21-5001
Brown131-20-01-1012
Freeman40-00-00-0000
Totals20027-579-176-25121270

Percentages: FG .474, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Anderson 4-5, Avdalovic 2-5, Bailey 1-2, Bell 0-1, Brown 0-1, Byers 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson).

Turnovers: 10 (Bailey 4, Byers 4, Bell, Crockrell).

Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Byers 2, Bailey, Crockrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Santa Clara414384
Pacific363470

A_948 (6,150).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

