FGFTReb
SANTA CLARAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Braun277-91-23-53316
Justice322-72-20-6238
Bediako294-101-23-9149
Podziemski3711-181-32-96127
Stewart325-103-60-20114
Holt111-42-20-1004
Knapper110-30-00-0110
Tongue103-51-23-3017
Akametu80-30-00-1020
Tilly42-30-01-4004
Totals20035-7211-1912-40131689

Percentages: FG .486, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Stewart 2, Bediako, Braun, Holt, Podziemski, Tilly, Tongue).

Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Justice, Podziemski, Tongue).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis377-204-50-34520
Porter346-92-20-61217
Basham252-61-32-4225
Mallette337-132-20-32118
Mitchell343-90-00-3217
Pitre214-41-22-5139
Moore161-21-10-3213
Totals20030-6311-154-27141579

Percentages: FG .476, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Porter 3-4, Mallette 2-2, Lewis 2-7, Mitchell 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Lewis 4, Mallette 2, Mitchell 2, Porter 2, Basham).

Steals: 2 (Basham, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: Mallette, 19:15 second.

Santa Clara424789
Pepperdine374279

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you