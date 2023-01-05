|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SANTA CLARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Braun
|27
|7-9
|1-2
|3-5
|3
|3
|16
|Justice
|32
|2-7
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|3
|8
|Bediako
|29
|4-10
|1-2
|3-9
|1
|4
|9
|Podziemski
|37
|11-18
|1-3
|2-9
|6
|1
|27
|Stewart
|32
|5-10
|3-6
|0-2
|0
|1
|14
|Holt
|11
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Knapper
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Tongue
|10
|3-5
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|1
|7
|Akametu
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Tilly
|4
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|35-72
|11-19
|12-40
|13
|16
|89
Percentages: FG .486, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Stewart 2, Bediako, Braun, Holt, Podziemski, Tilly, Tongue).
Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Justice, Podziemski, Tongue).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|37
|7-20
|4-5
|0-3
|4
|5
|20
|Porter
|34
|6-9
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|17
|Basham
|25
|2-6
|1-3
|2-4
|2
|2
|5
|Mallette
|33
|7-13
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|18
|Mitchell
|34
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|7
|Pitre
|21
|4-4
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|9
|Moore
|16
|1-2
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|30-63
|11-15
|4-27
|14
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .476, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Porter 3-4, Mallette 2-2, Lewis 2-7, Mitchell 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Lewis 4, Mallette 2, Mitchell 2, Porter 2, Basham).
Steals: 2 (Basham, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: Mallette, 19:15 second.
|Santa Clara
|42
|47
|—
|89
|Pepperdine
|37
|42
|—
|79
.
