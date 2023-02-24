PEPPERDINE (9-20)
Lewis 4-12 4-6 14, Porter 5-9 0-0 11, Basham 3-6 1-1 7, Mallette 5-11 0-0 10, Mitchell 6-11 0-0 14, Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Zidek 4-5 5-6 15, Pitre 2-4 0-0 4, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 10-13 82.
SANTA CLARA (22-8)
Braun 5-6 0-0 10, Justice 3-10 0-0 9, Bediako 1-3 1-2 3, Podziemski 10-21 1-2 23, Stewart 6-14 5-5 20, Tilly 4-6 0-1 8, Tongue 5-9 1-3 12, Knapper 3-5 0-0 6, Akametu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-75 8-13 91.
Halftime_Santa Clara 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 8-19 (Zidek 2-2, Lewis 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Porter 1-2, Moore 1-3, Mallette 0-4), Santa Clara 9-26 (Stewart 3-7, Justice 3-8, Podziemski 2-7, Tongue 1-2, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Rebounds_Pepperdine 29 (Porter 10), Santa Clara 42 (Podziemski 18). Assists_Pepperdine 15 (Mitchell 5), Santa Clara 19 (Knapper 5). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 15, Santa Clara 11. A_2,082 (4,500).
