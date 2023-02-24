FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis284-124-60-31114
Porter325-90-02-102311
Basham163-61-10-1137
Mallette345-110-01-32110
Mitchell286-110-00-55314
Moore303-70-00-3327
Zidek234-55-60-41115
Pitre82-40-00-0014
Gassama10-00-00-0000
Totals20032-6510-133-29151582

Percentages: FG .492, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Zidek 2-2, Lewis 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Porter 1-2, Moore 1-3, Mallette 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter).

Turnovers: 10 (Lewis 3, Mallette 2, Moore 2, Basham, Mitchell, Porter).

Steals: 4 (Porter 2, Pitre, Zidek).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SANTA CLARAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Braun255-60-01-14210
Justice353-100-00-4109
Bediako171-31-21-3123
Podziemski3410-211-25-184323
Stewart346-145-51-31020
Tilly234-60-11-2218
Tongue165-91-34-101112
Knapper153-50-00-1526
Akametu10-10-00-0000
Totals20037-758-1313-42191191

Percentages: FG .493, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Stewart 3-7, Justice 3-8, Podziemski 2-7, Tongue 1-2, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun 2, Bediako, Podziemski, Tilly).

Turnovers: 10 (Stewart 4, Braun 3, Podziemski 2, Tongue).

Steals: 7 (Stewart 3, Justice, Knapper, Podziemski, Tilly).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pepperdine364682
Santa Clara405191

A_2,082 (4,500).

