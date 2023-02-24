|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|28
|4-12
|4-6
|0-3
|1
|1
|14
|Porter
|32
|5-9
|0-0
|2-10
|2
|3
|11
|Basham
|16
|3-6
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|3
|7
|Mallette
|34
|5-11
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|10
|Mitchell
|28
|6-11
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|3
|14
|Moore
|30
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|7
|Zidek
|23
|4-5
|5-6
|0-4
|1
|1
|15
|Pitre
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Gassama
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-65
|10-13
|3-29
|15
|15
|82
Percentages: FG .492, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Zidek 2-2, Lewis 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Porter 1-2, Moore 1-3, Mallette 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter).
Turnovers: 10 (Lewis 3, Mallette 2, Moore 2, Basham, Mitchell, Porter).
Steals: 4 (Porter 2, Pitre, Zidek).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SANTA CLARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Braun
|25
|5-6
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|2
|10
|Justice
|35
|3-10
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|9
|Bediako
|17
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|3
|Podziemski
|34
|10-21
|1-2
|5-18
|4
|3
|23
|Stewart
|34
|6-14
|5-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|20
|Tilly
|23
|4-6
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|1
|8
|Tongue
|16
|5-9
|1-3
|4-10
|1
|1
|12
|Knapper
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|6
|Akametu
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-75
|8-13
|13-42
|19
|11
|91
Percentages: FG .493, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Stewart 3-7, Justice 3-8, Podziemski 2-7, Tongue 1-2, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun 2, Bediako, Podziemski, Tilly).
Turnovers: 10 (Stewart 4, Braun 3, Podziemski 2, Tongue).
Steals: 7 (Stewart 3, Justice, Knapper, Podziemski, Tilly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pepperdine
|36
|46
|—
|82
|Santa Clara
|40
|51
|—
|91
A_2,082 (4,500).
