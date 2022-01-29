EAST
Union 2, Rensselaer 0
Blizzard conditions this evening. Heavy snow will taper off with some clearing late. Low 7F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Blizzard conditions this evening. Heavy snow will taper off with some clearing late. Low 7F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 29, 2022 @ 5:19 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.