EAST

Clarkson 4, Union (NY) 3

Canisius 2, Bentley 2, 2OT

American International 2, Mercyhurst 1, OT

UConn 3, UMass 1

Penn St. 3, Notre Dame 2

Vermont 3, Boston College 2

Boston U. 9, Maine 6

FAR WEST

RIT 5, Arizona St. 3

Niagara 2, Air Force 1

