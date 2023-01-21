Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable..
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 9:21 pm
Clarkson 4, Union (NY) 3
Canisius 2, Bentley 2, 2OT
American International 2, Mercyhurst 1, OT
UConn 3, UMass 1
Penn St. 3, Notre Dame 2
Vermont 3, Boston College 2
Boston U. 9, Maine 6
RIT 5, Arizona St. 3
Niagara 2, Air Force 1
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.