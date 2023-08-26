AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland100011000350
Toronto30020030x8112

L.Allen, Morris (5), Karinchak (7), Morgan (8) and Gallagher, Naylor; Ryu, Y.García (6), E.Swanson (7), Mayza (7), Richards (8) and D.Jansen. W_Ryu 3-1. L_L.Allen 6-7. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (20), T.Freeman (1). Toronto, Schneider (4).

New York000000000021
Tampa Bay02100000x370

Schmidt, W.Peralta (7), Middleton (8) and Rortvedt, Higashioka; Glasnow, R.Stephenson (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Pinto. W_Glasnow 7-4. L_Schmidt 8-8. Sv_Fairbanks (17).

Kansas City000010010251
Seattle00713121x15130

Lyles, Kowar (4), Zerpa (6), Davidson (7), Duffy (8) and Fermin; Gilbert, Weaver (8), Thornton (9) and Raleigh. W_Gilbert 12-5. L_Lyles 3-15. HRs_Kansas City, Waters (8). Seattle, Jos.Rojas (3), T.Hernández (21), Ford (13), J.Rodríguez (22), Raleigh (25), Marlowe (3).

Houston1000320309140
Detroit000110000281

H.Brown, Graveman (6), Stanek (7), R.Blanco (8) and Y.Diaz; E.Rodriguez, Vest (5), Vasquez (6), Brieske (7), Cisnero (8), White (9) and C.Kelly. W_H.Brown 10-9. L_E.Rodriguez 9-7. HRs_Houston, Bregman (21).

Oakland000000020240
Chicago11301000x691

Sears, Erceg (7) and Langeliers; Toussaint, Shaw (6), J.Lambert (7), S.Peralta (8), Bummer (8) and Lee. W_Toussaint 2-6. L_Sears 2-11. HRs_Chicago, L.Sosa (4), Moncada (5), Benintendi (5).

Texas010001004690
Minnesota001001000250

Scherzer, Burke (8), A.Chapman (9) and Garver, Heim; Ryan, Thielbar (6), Pagán (7), J.Duran (8), Jax (9), Floro (9) and Vázquez. W_Burke 5-2. L_Jax 5-8. HRs_Texas, Garver (12), A.García (32). Minnesota, Polanco (9).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles1001200105102
Boston10010411x8100

J.Urías, Varland (7), B.Hudson (8) and W.Smith; Paxton, Winckowski (5), Bernardino (6), Whitlock (7), Martin (8), Schreiber (9) and Wong, McGuire, Wong. W_Bernardino 2-1. L_J.Urías 11-7. Sv_Schreiber (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (30). Boston, Verdugo (12), J.Turner (21), Duvall (15).

Colorado002000020481
Baltimore00001310x560

Flexen, T.Doyle (6), Justice (7), Bard (8) and E.Díaz; Bradish, Coulombe (7), J.Webb (7), Hall (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Bradish 9-6. L_Flexen 1-6. Sv_Cano (5).

Los Angeles140000000591
New York000201000370

Silseth, Loup (4), Leone (6), Soriano (7), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; Carrasco, Reid-Foley (2), Bickford (4), Dr.Smith (6), Kolarek (7), Ottavino (8), B.Raley (9) and Narváez. W_Loup 2-2. L_Carrasco 3-8. Sv_Estévez (28). HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (13). New York, Vogelbach (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta101011030790
San Francisco002000001380

Fried, Yates (7), Johnson (8), Minter (9) and Murphy; R.Walker, Manaea (2), L.Jackson (6), Ta.Rogers (7), Junis (8) and Bailey. W_Fried 5-1. L_Manaea 4-5. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (30), Arcia (15). San Francisco, Flores (19).

Washington000100002350
Miami000001010271

J.Irvin, Ferrer (7), Weems (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams; E.Pérez, Nardi (7), Scott (8), Robertson (9) and Stallings. W_Weems 4-0. L_Robertson 4-5. Sv_Finnegan (24). HRs_Miami, Bell (19), Soler (34).

San Diego010001020452
Milwaukee00005000x561

Avila, Barlow (5), Cosgrove (6), Suarez (8) and Campusano; F.Peralta, E.Peguero (6), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_F.Peralta 11-8. L_Avila 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (31). HRs_San Diego, Bogaerts (15), J.Soto (25).

Chicago00305000210100
Pittsburgh100000500670

Wicks, Wesneski (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Palencia (9), Alzolay (9) and Amaya; Selby, Bido (3), Borucki (5), Zastryzny (7), Hatch (8) and E.Rodríguez. W_Wicks 1-0. L_Bido 2-5. Sv_Alzolay (21). HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (10).

St. Louis001000000130
Philadelphia00211170x12120

D.Hudson, Pallante (6), Gallegos (7), A.Suárez (7) and Wills.Contreras; Wheeler, G.Soto (8), Covey (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Wheeler 10-6. L_D.Hudson 5-1. HRs_St. Louis, Baker (1). Philadelphia, Stott (13), Castellanos (22), B.Marsh (9).

Cincinnati000001012318133
Arizona10003000030780

(11 innings)

Cruz, Moll (2), Lively (3), Gibaut (9), Alex.Díaz (10), Sims (11) and T.Stephenson, Maile; Davies, McGough (6), Nelson (7), Ginkel (8), Sewald (9), Mantiply (9), M.Castro (10), Crismatt (10) and Herrera. W_Alex.Díaz 6-4. L_Crismatt 0-2. Sv_Sims (3). HRs_Cincinnati, McLain (16). Arizona, K.Marte (21).

