AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|100
|011
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Toronto
|300
|200
|30x
|—
|8
|11
|2
L.Allen, Morris (5), Karinchak (7), Morgan (8) and Gallagher, Naylor; Ryu, Y.García (6), E.Swanson (7), Mayza (7), Richards (8) and D.Jansen. W_Ryu 3-1. L_L.Allen 6-7. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (20), T.Freeman (1). Toronto, Schneider (4).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|021
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Schmidt, W.Peralta (7), Middleton (8) and Rortvedt, Higashioka; Glasnow, R.Stephenson (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Pinto. W_Glasnow 7-4. L_Schmidt 8-8. Sv_Fairbanks (17).
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Seattle
|007
|131
|21x
|—
|15
|13
|0
Lyles, Kowar (4), Zerpa (6), Davidson (7), Duffy (8) and Fermin; Gilbert, Weaver (8), Thornton (9) and Raleigh. W_Gilbert 12-5. L_Lyles 3-15. HRs_Kansas City, Waters (8). Seattle, Jos.Rojas (3), T.Hernández (21), Ford (13), J.Rodríguez (22), Raleigh (25), Marlowe (3).
|Houston
|100
|032
|030
|—
|9
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
H.Brown, Graveman (6), Stanek (7), R.Blanco (8) and Y.Diaz; E.Rodriguez, Vest (5), Vasquez (6), Brieske (7), Cisnero (8), White (9) and C.Kelly. W_H.Brown 10-9. L_E.Rodriguez 9-7. HRs_Houston, Bregman (21).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Chicago
|113
|010
|00x
|—
|6
|9
|1
Sears, Erceg (7) and Langeliers; Toussaint, Shaw (6), J.Lambert (7), S.Peralta (8), Bummer (8) and Lee. W_Toussaint 2-6. L_Sears 2-11. HRs_Chicago, L.Sosa (4), Moncada (5), Benintendi (5).
|Texas
|010
|001
|004
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Scherzer, Burke (8), A.Chapman (9) and Garver, Heim; Ryan, Thielbar (6), Pagán (7), J.Duran (8), Jax (9), Floro (9) and Vázquez. W_Burke 5-2. L_Jax 5-8. HRs_Texas, Garver (12), A.García (32). Minnesota, Polanco (9).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|120
|010
|—
|5
|10
|2
|Boston
|100
|104
|11x
|—
|8
|10
|0
J.Urías, Varland (7), B.Hudson (8) and W.Smith; Paxton, Winckowski (5), Bernardino (6), Whitlock (7), Martin (8), Schreiber (9) and Wong, McGuire, Wong. W_Bernardino 2-1. L_J.Urías 11-7. Sv_Schreiber (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (30). Boston, Verdugo (12), J.Turner (21), Duvall (15).
|Colorado
|002
|000
|020
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|013
|10x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Flexen, T.Doyle (6), Justice (7), Bard (8) and E.Díaz; Bradish, Coulombe (7), J.Webb (7), Hall (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Bradish 9-6. L_Flexen 1-6. Sv_Cano (5).
|Los Angeles
|140
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|New York
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Silseth, Loup (4), Leone (6), Soriano (7), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; Carrasco, Reid-Foley (2), Bickford (4), Dr.Smith (6), Kolarek (7), Ottavino (8), B.Raley (9) and Narváez. W_Loup 2-2. L_Carrasco 3-8. Sv_Estévez (28). HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (13). New York, Vogelbach (12).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|101
|011
|030
|—
|7
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
|8
|0
Fried, Yates (7), Johnson (8), Minter (9) and Murphy; R.Walker, Manaea (2), L.Jackson (6), Ta.Rogers (7), Junis (8) and Bailey. W_Fried 5-1. L_Manaea 4-5. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (30), Arcia (15). San Francisco, Flores (19).
|Washington
|000
|100
|002
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|7
|1
J.Irvin, Ferrer (7), Weems (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams; E.Pérez, Nardi (7), Scott (8), Robertson (9) and Stallings. W_Weems 4-0. L_Robertson 4-5. Sv_Finnegan (24). HRs_Miami, Bell (19), Soler (34).
|San Diego
|010
|001
|020
|—
|4
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|050
|00x
|—
|5
|6
|1
Avila, Barlow (5), Cosgrove (6), Suarez (8) and Campusano; F.Peralta, E.Peguero (6), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_F.Peralta 11-8. L_Avila 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (31). HRs_San Diego, Bogaerts (15), J.Soto (25).
|Chicago
|003
|050
|002
|—
|10
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|500
|—
|6
|7
|0
Wicks, Wesneski (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Palencia (9), Alzolay (9) and Amaya; Selby, Bido (3), Borucki (5), Zastryzny (7), Hatch (8) and E.Rodríguez. W_Wicks 1-0. L_Bido 2-5. Sv_Alzolay (21). HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (10).
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|111
|70x
|—
|12
|12
|0
D.Hudson, Pallante (6), Gallegos (7), A.Suárez (7) and Wills.Contreras; Wheeler, G.Soto (8), Covey (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Wheeler 10-6. L_D.Hudson 5-1. HRs_St. Louis, Baker (1). Philadelphia, Stott (13), Castellanos (22), B.Marsh (9).
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|012
|31
|—
|8
|13
|3
|Arizona
|100
|030
|000
|30
|—
|7
|8
|0
(11 innings)
Cruz, Moll (2), Lively (3), Gibaut (9), Alex.Díaz (10), Sims (11) and T.Stephenson, Maile; Davies, McGough (6), Nelson (7), Ginkel (8), Sewald (9), Mantiply (9), M.Castro (10), Crismatt (10) and Herrera. W_Alex.Díaz 6-4. L_Crismatt 0-2. Sv_Sims (3). HRs_Cincinnati, McLain (16). Arizona, K.Marte (21).
