AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City000010000120
Toronto00012110x581

McArthur, Greinke (3), Zerpa (6), S.Cruz (7) and Perez; Gausman, J.Hicks (9) and Kirk. W_Gausman 11-8. L_Greinke 1-15. HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (10). Toronto, Springer (19).

Seattle310000010561
Tampa Bay100020202771

Thornton, Weaver (3), Speier (7), Topa (8), Saucedo (9) and O'Keefe, Raleigh; Civale, Diekman (6), K.Kelly (7), R.Stephenson (8), Poche (9) and Pinto. W_Poche 11-3. L_Saucedo 3-2. HRs_Seattle, Rodríguez (29), O'Keefe (0). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (19).

Baltimore01420230113142
Boston20040030312231

Flaherty, C.Pérez (4), Fujinami (5), Webb (7), Coulombe (7), J.López (8), Cano (9) and McCann; Sale, Weiss (5), Llovera (7), Schreiber (8), Jacques (9) and Wong. W_Fujinami 7-8. L_Sale 6-4. HRs_Baltimore, A.Hicks (8), McCann (6), Westburg (3), Henderson (24). Boston, J.Turner (23).

Chicago000000010141
Detroit01000110x361

Ureña, Banks (5), Patiño (6), Kopech (7), Navarro (8) and Lee, Grandal; Skubal, Faedo (6), Foley (8), Lange (8) and Rogers. W_Skubal 5-3. L_Ureña 0-5. Sv_Lange (22). HRs_Detroit, Vierling (8).

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee0002000349112
New York000200000241

Miley, Peguero (4), Wilson (6), Payamps (7), Tr.Megill (8), Milner (9) and Willi.Contreras; M.King, Weissert (6), W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (8), Krook (9), Marinaccio (9) and Wells. W_Payamps 5-4. L_Loáisiga 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Taylor (6).

New York200000020470
Minnesota02100041x8130

D.Peterson, D.Smith (7), Brigham (7) and Narváez, Alvarez; Maeda, Funderburk (6), Thielbar (7), Varland (8), Floro (9) and Jeffers. W_Maeda 4-7. L_D.Peterson 3-8. HRs_New York, Nimmo (23), Alonso (43), Stewart (11). Minnesota, W.Castro (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona0000100002380
Chicago0010000001281

(10 innings)

M.Kelly, R.Thompson (6), Saalfrank (8), Ginkel (9), Sewald (10) and Moreno; Steele, Merryweather (8), Alzolay (9), Palencia (10) and Gomes. W_Ginkel 8-0. L_Palencia 5-1. Sv_Sewald (32).

Miami0000400004102
Philadelphia05003000x871

Cueto, De Jesús (4) and Stallings; Nola, Hoffman (5), Soto (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Hoffman 4-2. L_Cueto 1-4. HRs_Miami, Hampson (3). Philadelphia, Schwarber (42).

St. Louis102100000480
Cincinnati030000000360

Z.Thompson, Lawrence (6), J.King (7), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Wills.Contreras; Spiers, Moll (4), Sims (4), Duarte (6), Gibaut (7), F.Cruz (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Z.Thompson 5-5. L_Moll 1-4. Sv_Helsley (8). HRs_St. Louis, Wills.Contreras (19).

