AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Toronto
|000
|121
|10x
|—
|5
|8
|1
McArthur, Greinke (3), Zerpa (6), S.Cruz (7) and Perez; Gausman, J.Hicks (9) and Kirk. W_Gausman 11-8. L_Greinke 1-15. HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (10). Toronto, Springer (19).
|Seattle
|310
|000
|010
|—
|5
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|020
|202
|—
|7
|7
|1
Thornton, Weaver (3), Speier (7), Topa (8), Saucedo (9) and O'Keefe, Raleigh; Civale, Diekman (6), K.Kelly (7), R.Stephenson (8), Poche (9) and Pinto. W_Poche 11-3. L_Saucedo 3-2. HRs_Seattle, Rodríguez (29), O'Keefe (0). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (19).
|Baltimore
|014
|202
|301
|—
|13
|14
|2
|Boston
|200
|400
|303
|—
|12
|23
|1
Flaherty, C.Pérez (4), Fujinami (5), Webb (7), Coulombe (7), J.López (8), Cano (9) and McCann; Sale, Weiss (5), Llovera (7), Schreiber (8), Jacques (9) and Wong. W_Fujinami 7-8. L_Sale 6-4. HRs_Baltimore, A.Hicks (8), McCann (6), Westburg (3), Henderson (24). Boston, J.Turner (23).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Detroit
|010
|001
|10x
|—
|3
|6
|1
Ureña, Banks (5), Patiño (6), Kopech (7), Navarro (8) and Lee, Grandal; Skubal, Faedo (6), Foley (8), Lange (8) and Rogers. W_Skubal 5-3. L_Ureña 0-5. Sv_Lange (22). HRs_Detroit, Vierling (8).
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|034
|—
|9
|11
|2
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
Miley, Peguero (4), Wilson (6), Payamps (7), Tr.Megill (8), Milner (9) and Willi.Contreras; M.King, Weissert (6), W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (8), Krook (9), Marinaccio (9) and Wells. W_Payamps 5-4. L_Loáisiga 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Taylor (6).
|New York
|200
|000
|020
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|021
|000
|41x
|—
|8
|13
|0
D.Peterson, D.Smith (7), Brigham (7) and Narváez, Alvarez; Maeda, Funderburk (6), Thielbar (7), Varland (8), Floro (9) and Jeffers. W_Maeda 4-7. L_D.Peterson 3-8. HRs_New York, Nimmo (23), Alonso (43), Stewart (11). Minnesota, W.Castro (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000
|2
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|8
|1
(10 innings)
M.Kelly, R.Thompson (6), Saalfrank (8), Ginkel (9), Sewald (10) and Moreno; Steele, Merryweather (8), Alzolay (9), Palencia (10) and Gomes. W_Ginkel 8-0. L_Palencia 5-1. Sv_Sewald (32).
|Miami
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
|10
|2
|Philadelphia
|050
|030
|00x
|—
|8
|7
|1
Cueto, De Jesús (4) and Stallings; Nola, Hoffman (5), Soto (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Hoffman 4-2. L_Cueto 1-4. HRs_Miami, Hampson (3). Philadelphia, Schwarber (42).
|St. Louis
|102
|100
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Z.Thompson, Lawrence (6), J.King (7), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Wills.Contreras; Spiers, Moll (4), Sims (4), Duarte (6), Gibaut (7), F.Cruz (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Z.Thompson 5-5. L_Moll 1-4. Sv_Helsley (8). HRs_St. Louis, Wills.Contreras (19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.