AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|300
|001
|100
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|005
|001
|00x
|—
|6
|11
|2
Baz, Beeks (3), Raley (4), Wisler (5), R.Thompson (6), Armstrong (7) and Pinto, Mejía; González, Megill (5), Thielbar (6), Cotton (7), J.Duran (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers. W_Megill 2-1. L_Baz 0-1. Sv_Pagán (8). HRs_Minnesota, Arraez (3).
|Texas
|000
|041
|200
|4
|—
|11
|15
|1
|Chicago
|020
|320
|000
|2
|—
|9
|15
|2
(10 innings)
Pérez, Tinoco (6), Burke (7), Bush (7), Moore (8), Barlow (10) and Heim, Huff; Giolito, Crick (6), Sousa (7), Lambert (7), Foster (10), Ruiz (10) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Moore 3-0. L_Foster 1-1. HRs_Texas, A.García (12). Chicago, Burger (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|010
|—
|4
|12
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|022
|—
|5
|7
|0
Greene, A.Díaz (6), Cessa (7), Strickland (8), Kuhnel (8) and Okey; Wainwright, VerHagen (8), Wittgren (9) and Molina. W_Wittgren 1-0. L_Kuhnel 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (6).
