AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay3000011005130
Minnesota00500100x6112

Baz, Beeks (3), Raley (4), Wisler (5), R.Thompson (6), Armstrong (7) and Pinto, Mejía; González, Megill (5), Thielbar (6), Cotton (7), J.Duran (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers. W_Megill 2-1. L_Baz 0-1. Sv_Pagán (8). HRs_Minnesota, Arraez (3).

Texas000041200411151
Chicago02032000029152

(10 innings)

Pérez, Tinoco (6), Burke (7), Bush (7), Moore (8), Barlow (10) and Heim, Huff; Giolito, Crick (6), Sousa (7), Lambert (7), Foster (10), Ruiz (10) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Moore 3-0. L_Foster 1-1. HRs_Texas, A.García (12). Chicago, Burger (8).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati0030000104122
St. Louis000001022570

Greene, A.Díaz (6), Cessa (7), Strickland (8), Kuhnel (8) and Okey; Wainwright, VerHagen (8), Wittgren (9) and Molina. W_Wittgren 1-0. L_Kuhnel 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (6).

