AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|020
|—
|4
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|102
|—
|5
|9
|0
Quantrill, De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8), Sandlin (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Cortes Jr., Holmes (7), Green (8), M.Castro (9) and Higashioka. W_M.Castro 1-0. L_Clase 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (1), Hedges (1). New York, Donaldson (2).
|Texas
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
M.Pérez, Burke (7), B.Martin (8), Bush (9) and Garver; Montas, Acevedo (8), Snead (9) and Murphy. W_Burke 2-0. L_Montas 2-2. Sv_Bush (1).
|Toronto
|100
|001
|100
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Houston
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
Manoah, Phelps (7), Borucki (7), Y.García (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk; Urquidy, Maton (6), B.Taylor (7), Stanek (7), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_Manoah 3-0. L_B.Taylor 0-1. Sv_Cimber (1). HRs_Toronto, Springer (3), Espinal (2). Houston, Bregman (3).
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
|Detroit
|400
|104
|40x
|—
|13
|20
|0
Senzatela, Blach (6), Gilbreath (6), Chacín (7) and E.Díaz; Skubal, Wi.Peralta (7), De Jesus (8) and Barnhart. W_Skubal 1-1. L_Senzatela 1-1. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|100
|040
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Wood, Leone (6), Brebbia (7), T.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Sanchez, Clay (5), Cishek (6), Perez (7), Rainey (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Wood 2-0. L_Sanchez 0-1. Sv_Doval (3). HRs_Washington, Adams (1).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|2
|Chicago
|180
|250
|14x
|—
|21
|23
|0
Z.Thompson, Yajure (3), Fletcher (5), Castillo (8) and Knapp; Hendricks, Newcomb (8), Effross (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 1-1. L_Z.Thompson 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Rivas (1).
|Milwaukee
|000
|041
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Houser, Gott (7), Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez; Wheeler, Sánchez (6), Norwood (8), Bellatti (9), Hand (9) and Realmuto. W_Houser 1-2. L_Wheeler 0-3. Sv_Hader (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Renfroe (2).
|St. Louis
|010
|012
|010
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Hudson, Pallante (7), Whitley (9) and Knizner; Mahle, Warren (5), Sims (6), J.Wilson (7), Strickland (8), Moreta (9) and A.Garcia. W_Hudson 1-1. L_Mahle 1-2.
