AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|00x
|—
|2
|3
|0
Wentz, Alexander (7) and Rogers; De León, Pagán (3), Headrick (4), Stewart (7), Jax (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Headrick 1-0. L_Wentz 1-7. Sv_Duran (9).
INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Chicago
|002
|010
|00x
|—
|3
|4
|1
Gibson, Gibson (6), Baker (7), Coulombe (8) and McCann, Rutschman; Steele, Merryweather (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Alzolay (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 7-2. L_Gibson 8-4. Sv_Alzolay (4). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (10).
