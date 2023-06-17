AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit000000000030
Minnesota00002000x230

Wentz, Alexander (7) and Rogers; De León, Pagán (3), Headrick (4), Stewart (7), Jax (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Headrick 1-0. L_Wentz 1-7. Sv_Duran (9).

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore000020000270
Chicago00201000x341

Gibson, Gibson (6), Baker (7), Coulombe (8) and McCann, Rutschman; Steele, Merryweather (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Alzolay (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 7-2. L_Gibson 8-4. Sv_Alzolay (4). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (10).

