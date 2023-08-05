AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
|New York
|010
|010
|01x
|—
|3
|9
|0
Verlander, Graveman (8) and Maldonado; Cortes, Hamilton (5), Kahnle (7), King (8), Holmes (9) and Rortvedt. W_Hamilton 2-1. L_Verlander 6-6. Sv_Holmes (16). HRs_Houston, Altuve (8). New York, Bauers (11), Torres (17).
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Detroit
|010
|201
|00x
|—
|4
|12
|2
Civale, Kelly (5), Stephenson (6), Diekman (7), Adam (8) and Pinto, Bethancourt; Skubal, Cisnero (6), Foley (7), Holton (8), Lange (9), Brieske (9) and Rogers. W_Skubal 2-1. L_Civale 5-3. Sv_Brieske (1). HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (6).
