AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston001000000121
New York01001001x390

Verlander, Graveman (8) and Maldonado; Cortes, Hamilton (5), Kahnle (7), King (8), Holmes (9) and Rortvedt. W_Hamilton 2-1. L_Verlander 6-6. Sv_Holmes (16). HRs_Houston, Altuve (8). New York, Bauers (11), Torres (17).

Tampa Bay010000100271
Detroit01020100x4122

Civale, Kelly (5), Stephenson (6), Diekman (7), Adam (8) and Pinto, Bethancourt; Skubal, Cisnero (6), Foley (7), Holton (8), Lange (9), Brieske (9) and Rogers. W_Skubal 2-1. L_Civale 5-3. Sv_Brieske (1). HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (6).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you