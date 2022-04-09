AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago2000021005101
Detroit000002000270

Cease, R.López (6), Sousa (7), Ruiz (8), Bummer (9) and Grandal; Mize, J.Jiménez (6), Foley (7), Vest (7), Fulmer (9) and Haase. W_Cease 1-0. L_Mize 0-1. Sv_Bummer (1). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (1).

Baltimore002000001381
Tampa Bay03200000x580

Lyles, Akin (6) and Chirinos; Rasmussen, Fleming (5), Feyereisen (8), Kittredge (9) and Mejía. W_Fleming 1-0. L_Lyles 0-1. Sv_Kittredge (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (1). Tampa Bay, Mejía (1).

Seattle001010002490
Minnesota100000020341

Gilbert, Misiewicz (6), Romo (7), Muñoz (8), Castillo (9) and T.Murphy; Gray, Thielbar (5), J.Smith (7), Cotton (8), Duffey (9) and Jeffers. W_Muñoz 1-0. L_Duffey 0-1. Sv_Castillo (1). HRs_Seattle, T.Murphy (1). Minnesota, Arraez (1), Buxton (1).

Texas003000000390
Toronto20001100x491

Dunning, B.Martin (6), Patton (6), Bush (8) and Heim; Gausman, Richards (6), Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Kirk, Jansen. W_Richards 1-0. L_B.Martin 0-1. Sv_Romano (2). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (1).

Boston020000000250
New York00020200x441

Pivetta, Davis (6), Sawamura (7), Valdez (8) and Vázquez; Severino, Marinaccio (4), M.Castro (5), Luetge (6), Green (7), Holmes (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Luetge 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (1). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (1). New York, Rizzo (2), Stanton (2).

Cleveland0000000000050
Kansas City0000000001160

(10 innings)

Plesac, B.Shaw (6), Sandlin (7), Stephan (8), Gose (9), Clase (10) and Hedges; B.Keller, Coleman (7), Garrett (8), Clarke (8), Staumont (9), Snider (10) and Perez. W_Snider 1-0. L_Clase 0-1.

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland000000011250
Philadelphia20000200x471

Irvin, D.Jiménez (6), Puk (7), Jackson (8) and S.Murphy; Gibson, Alvarado (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 1-0. L_Irvin 0-1. Sv_Knebel (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh101000000290
St. Louis10301100x6100

M.Keller, R.Contreras (5), Hembree (6), Banda (7), Bednar (8) and R.Pérez; Mikolas, Whitley (4), Wittgren (6), McFarland (6), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_Whitley 1-0. L_M.Keller 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (1).

Milwaukee000000000040
Chicago30130200x9100

Woodruff, Ureña (4), Gustave (6), Gott (7), Milner (8) and Caratini; Steele, K.Thompson (6), Effross (8), Roberts (9) and W.Contreras. W_Steele 1-0. L_Woodruff 0-1.

Miami001000100250
San Francisco000010000152

P.López, Okert (6), Sulser (7), Bleier (8), Bender (9) and Stallings; Rodón, Brebbia (6), McGee (7), Doval (7), Álvarez (9) and Bart. W_Okert 1-0. L_McGee 0-1. Sv_Bender (1).

