AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|200
|002
|100
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Cease, R.López (6), Sousa (7), Ruiz (8), Bummer (9) and Grandal; Mize, J.Jiménez (6), Foley (7), Vest (7), Fulmer (9) and Haase. W_Cease 1-0. L_Mize 0-1. Sv_Bummer (1). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (1).
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|032
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Lyles, Akin (6) and Chirinos; Rasmussen, Fleming (5), Feyereisen (8), Kittredge (9) and Mejía. W_Fleming 1-0. L_Lyles 0-1. Sv_Kittredge (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (1). Tampa Bay, Mejía (1).
|Seattle
|001
|010
|002
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|4
|1
Gilbert, Misiewicz (6), Romo (7), Muñoz (8), Castillo (9) and T.Murphy; Gray, Thielbar (5), J.Smith (7), Cotton (8), Duffey (9) and Jeffers. W_Muñoz 1-0. L_Duffey 0-1. Sv_Castillo (1). HRs_Seattle, T.Murphy (1). Minnesota, Arraez (1), Buxton (1).
|Texas
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Toronto
|200
|011
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Dunning, B.Martin (6), Patton (6), Bush (8) and Heim; Gausman, Richards (6), Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Kirk, Jansen. W_Richards 1-0. L_B.Martin 0-1. Sv_Romano (2). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (1).
|Boston
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|202
|00x
|—
|4
|4
|1
Pivetta, Davis (6), Sawamura (7), Valdez (8) and Vázquez; Severino, Marinaccio (4), M.Castro (5), Luetge (6), Green (7), Holmes (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Luetge 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (1). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (1). New York, Rizzo (2), Stanton (2).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|6
|0
(10 innings)
Plesac, B.Shaw (6), Sandlin (7), Stephan (8), Gose (9), Clase (10) and Hedges; B.Keller, Coleman (7), Garrett (8), Clarke (8), Staumont (9), Snider (10) and Perez. W_Snider 1-0. L_Clase 0-1.
INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|002
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|1
Irvin, D.Jiménez (6), Puk (7), Jackson (8) and S.Murphy; Gibson, Alvarado (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 1-0. L_Irvin 0-1. Sv_Knebel (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|103
|011
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
M.Keller, R.Contreras (5), Hembree (6), Banda (7), Bednar (8) and R.Pérez; Mikolas, Whitley (4), Wittgren (6), McFarland (6), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_Whitley 1-0. L_M.Keller 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (1).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Chicago
|301
|302
|00x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Woodruff, Ureña (4), Gustave (6), Gott (7), Milner (8) and Caratini; Steele, K.Thompson (6), Effross (8), Roberts (9) and W.Contreras. W_Steele 1-0. L_Woodruff 0-1.
|Miami
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
P.López, Okert (6), Sulser (7), Bleier (8), Bender (9) and Stallings; Rodón, Brebbia (6), McGee (7), Doval (7), Álvarez (9) and Bart. W_Okert 1-0. L_McGee 0-1. Sv_Bender (1).
