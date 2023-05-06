AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|9
|2
Germán, Peralta (6), Marinaccio (6), Holmes (8), Hamilton (9) and Higashioka; Rasmussen, R.Thompson (6), Beeks (7), Kelly (8), Guerra (9) and Bethancourt. W_Marinaccio 1-1. L_Kelly 3-1. Sv_Hamilton (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|031
|100
|1
|—
|6
|13
|0
|St. Louis
|030
|020
|000
|0
|—
|5
|9
|1
(10 innings)
Turnbull, Shreve (5), Vest (7), Holton (8), Cisnero (9) and Haase; Wainwright, VerHagen (6), G.Cabrera (7), Stratton (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner, Barrera. W_Cisnero 2-0. L_Gallegos 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Carlson (2), Arenado (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|2
|Chicago
|000
|100
|03x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Barnes, Nardi (2), Hoeing (3), Scott (6), Brazoban (7), Puk (8), González (8) and Fortes; Smyly, Rucker (4), K.Thompson (6), Alzolay (9) and Barnhart, Amaya. W_K.Thompson 2-2. L_Puk 3-1. Sv_Alzolay (1). HRs_Miami, Soler (7).
|Colorado
|110
|012
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|New York
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Gomber, Bird (7), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz; Megill, Nogosek (5), Leone (8), Brigham (9) and Álvarez. W_Gomber 3-4. L_Megill 3-2. Sv_Johnson (5). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (2).
