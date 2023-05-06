AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York000000030380
Tampa Bay200000000292

Germán, Peralta (6), Marinaccio (6), Holmes (8), Hamilton (9) and Higashioka; Rasmussen, R.Thompson (6), Beeks (7), Kelly (8), Guerra (9) and Bethancourt. W_Marinaccio 1-1. L_Kelly 3-1. Sv_Hamilton (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit00003110016130
St. Louis0300200000591

(10 innings)

Turnbull, Shreve (5), Vest (7), Holton (8), Cisnero (9) and Haase; Wainwright, VerHagen (6), G.Cabrera (7), Stratton (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner, Barrera. W_Cisnero 2-0. L_Gallegos 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Carlson (2), Arenado (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami101000000262
Chicago00010003x4100

Barnes, Nardi (2), Hoeing (3), Scott (6), Brazoban (7), Puk (8), González (8) and Fortes; Smyly, Rucker (4), K.Thompson (6), Alzolay (9) and Barnhart, Amaya. W_K.Thompson 2-2. L_Puk 3-1. Sv_Alzolay (1). HRs_Miami, Soler (7).

Colorado110012000590
New York101000000270

Gomber, Bird (7), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz; Megill, Nogosek (5), Leone (8), Brigham (9) and Álvarez. W_Gomber 3-4. L_Megill 3-2. Sv_Johnson (5). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (2).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you