AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Canning, Loup (7), Wantz (8) and O'Hoppe; Blackburn, Snead (6), Patton (7), Long (7), D.Jiménez (8), May (9) and Soderstrom, Langeliers. W_Blackburn 4-4. L_Canning 7-5. Sv_May (16). HRs_Oakland, Rooker (23).
|Tampa Bay
|100
|031
|000
|01
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|110
|200
|001
|02
|—
|7
|13
|0
(11 innings)
Littell, Diekman (5), Armstrong (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9), R.Stephenson (10), Devenski (11) and Bethancourt, Pinto; L.Allen, Sandlin (6), M.Moore (6), R.López (8), De Los Santos (9), Clase (10), Hentges (11) and Naylor. W_Hentges 3-2. L_Devenski 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (18), Bethancourt (9), Siri (25). Cleveland, Arias (9).
|New York
|021
|020
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Houston
|020
|200
|000
|—
|4
|9
|1
Severino, Brito (5), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Wells; H.Brown, Maton (5), R.Montero (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Stanek (9) and Y.Diaz. W_Brito 6-6. L_H.Brown 10-10. Sv_Holmes (17). HRs_New York, Judge (31). Houston, Brantley (1), Y.Diaz (20).
|Boston
|303
|201
|000
|—
|9
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|003
|001
|—
|5
|11
|2
Houck, Winckowski (6), Pivetta (7) and McGuire; A.Marsh, Davidson (3), Kowar (5), Snider (7), Cruz (8), McArthur (9) and Fermin. W_Houck 4-8. L_A.Marsh 0-8. Sv_Pivetta (1). HRs_Boston, Casas (22). Kansas City, Melendez (13).
|Detroit
|420
|201
|010
|—
|10
|18
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
R.Olson, M.Díaz (8), Faedo (9) and J.Rogers; Clevinger, Patiño (5), Navarro (9) and K.Lee, Grandal. W_R.Olson 3-6. L_Clevinger 6-7. HRs_Detroit, Lipcius (1).
|Minnesota
|001
|500
|000
|3
|—
|9
|13
|0
|Texas
|220
|100
|010
|1
|—
|7
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Keuchel, Floro (4), Funderburk (5), Winder (6), Jax (7), Thielbar (7), Pagán (8), Headrick (9), J.Duran (10) and Jeffers; Montgomery, Stratton (4), M.Pérez (6), Leclerc (7), W.Smith (8), Chapman (9), Bradford (10) and Garver, Heim. W_Headrick 3-0. L_Chapman 5-4. Sv_J.Duran (24). HRs_Minnesota, Solano (5). Texas, A.García (33), Huff (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|012
|013
|001
|—
|8
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|303
|010
|—
|7
|13
|1
Castillo, Speier (6), Brash (6), Saucedo (8), Topa (8) and Raleigh; D.Peterson, Hartwig (5), Reid-Foley (6), Bickford (7), Gott (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez. W_Topa 5-4. L_Ottavino 1-5. HRs_Seattle, T.Hernández (24), Canzone (4), J.Crawford (14). New York, Stewart (10), Vientos (4), Lindor (25).
|Baltimore
|000
|600
|100
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Arizona
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
|5
|0
Bradish, Hall (7), J.Webb (8), Krehbiel (9) and McCann; Cecconi, Mantiply (4), M.Castro (6), McGough (7), Frías (9) and Moreno. W_Bradish 10-6. L_Cecconi 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (13), Rutschman (17). Arizona, Moreno (7).
|Toronto
|410
|000
|002
|—
|7
|11
|2
|Colorado
|020
|240
|00x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Kikuchi, Y.García (5), Mayza (6), J.Jackson (7), G.Cabrera (8) and Kirk; Blach, Hollowell (7), Koch (8), J.Lawrence (9), Kinley (9) and E.Díaz. W_Blach 2-1. L_Kikuchi 9-5. Sv_Kinley (1). HRs_Toronto, Kiermaier (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|114
|300
|200
|—
|11
|18
|0
|Washington
|010
|011
|002
|—
|5
|10
|2
Cueto, Hartlieb (6), Chargois (9) and Stallings, Fortes; T.Williams, La Sorsa (5), Willingham (7) and Adams, Millas. W_Cueto 1-3. L_T.Williams 6-9. HRs_Miami, Burger (30), J.Sánchez (11), B.De La Cruz (17). Washington, Do.Smith (7), L.Thomas (22).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|9
|2
Assad, Leiter Jr. (9), Cuas (9) and Gomes; Abbott, B.Farmer (7), Antone (8), Moll (9) and Maile, T.Stephenson. W_Moll 1-3. L_Leiter Jr. 1-3. HRs_Chicago, Candelario (20).
|Philadelphia
|110
|001
|011
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|030
|040
|00x
|—
|7
|12
|1
Nola, Bellatti (5), S.Domínguez (7), Covey (8) and Realmuto; Rea, Chafin (5), Tr.Megill (6), Milner (8), E.Peguero (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Chafin 3-4. L_Nola 12-9. Sv_D.Williams (32). HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (39), Realmuto (16), T.Turner (21). Milwaukee, Santana (19).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|122
|002
|—
|7
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|030
|010
|200
|—
|6
|8
|0
Hatch, Falter (3), Selby (7), Borucki (7), Bolton (8), Bednar (9) and E.Rodríguez; Rom, J.Barnes (5), Pallante (6), Gallegos (7), J.King (8), VerHagen (9), A.Suárez (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Bolton 1-0. L_VerHagen 4-1. Sv_Bednar (31). HRs_Pittsburgh, J.Palacios (7). St. Louis, O'Neill (8), Nootbaar (13), J.Walker (13).
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
|San Diego
|120
|003
|00x
|—
|6
|6
|1
Harrison, L.Jackson (6), Ta.Rogers (8) and Bailey; Snell, Cosgrove (7), L.García (8), Kerr (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Snell 12-9. L_Harrison 1-1. HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (27), Bogaerts (16), G.Sánchez (19), Cooper (15).
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000
|3
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|6
|0
(10 innings)
Elder, J.Jiménez (7), Minter (8), Tonkin (9), Iglesias (10) and Murphy; Sheehan, S.Miller (5), Brasier (6), Graterol (7), E.Phillips (8), Vesia (9) and A.Barnes. W_Tonkin 6-2. L_Vesia 0-5. Sv_Iglesias (28). HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (32), Arcia (17).
