AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston004000002670
Minnesota04000104x9121

Garcia, P.Maton (5), S.Martinez (6), Stanek (7), Blanco (8) and Maldonado; Ryan, J.López (7), Jax (8), Moran (9), J.Duran (9) and Vázquez. W_Ryan 2-0. L_S.Martinez 1-1. Sv_J.Duran (2). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (3), Peña (2). Minnesota, K.Farmer (1), Buxton (1).

Oakland000000000030
Tampa Bay00023402x1181

Fujinami, Moll (5), Acevedo (6), Familia (7), Ca.Pérez (8) and Langeliers; Springs, K.Kelly (8) and Mejía. W_Springs 2-0. L_Fujinami 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Margot (2), B.Lowe (1), Arozarena (2).

Boston06200013214123
Detroit000200003560

Houck, Z.Kelly (6), Ort (8), Brasier (9) and C.Wong; Wentz, G.Hill (2), T.Alexander (6), McKinstry (9) and J.Rogers. W_Houck 2-0. L_Wentz 0-2. HRs_Boston, Devers (4), Duvall (4), R.Tapia (1).

Seattle2100000003110
Cleveland000010100290

Gonzales, Murfee (6), Festa (7), Speier (7), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy; Quantrill, Morgan (6), De Los Santos (8), Stephan (9) and Zunino, Viloria, Gallagher. W_Gonzales 1-0. L_Quantrill 0-1. Sv_Sewald (2).

New York000130000471
Baltimore100000000140

Brito, King (6), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Irvin, Voth (5), Akin (7), Baumann (9) and Rutschman. W_Brito 2-0. L_Irvin 0-2. Sv_Holmes (2). HRs_New York, Stanton (3).

Toronto0040100005102
Los Angeles00124002x9100

Berríos, Cimber (5), Richards (6), Pop (7), Bass (8) and Kirk; Ty.Anderson, Barría (5), Tepera (6), Loup (7), Quijada (8), Estévez (9) and Thaiss. W_Barría 1-0. L_Berríos 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (3), M.Chapman (1), Springer (1). Los Angeles, Rengifo (1), Trout (3), Renfroe (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Texas001000101375
Chicago10110214x10140

M.Pérez, Kennedy (6), Burke (6), Hearn (7), Dunning (8) and Heim; Steele, K.Thompson (7), Boxberger (8), Rucker (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 1-0. L_M.Pérez 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (3), Gomes (1).

Kansas City000001131681
San Francisco0004010005120

Singer, A.Garrett (7), Clarke (8), A.Chapman (9) and Perez; Manaea, Stripling (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (9) and Sabol. W_Clarke 1-0. L_Doval 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (1). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (2), F.Reyes (2), Perez (2). San Francisco, Wade Jr. (1).

Chicago01401050011141
Pittsburgh1010200015100

Clevinger, J.Kelly (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), R.López (9) and Grandal; Velasquez, De Jong (3), Zastryzny (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Hernandez (8) and Delay. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Velasquez 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati100000001282
Philadelphia000000003360

Lodolo, Alex.Díaz (8), Gibaut (9) and Casali, Maile; Falter, Bellatti (6), Brogdon (7), Domínguez (8), Vasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_Vasquez 1-0. L_Alex.Díaz 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (2).

Miami000001100251
New York10002200x580

Tr.Rogers, Brazoban (5), Nardi (6), M.Barnes (7), Chargois (8) and Fortes; Senga, Dr.Smith (7), B.Raley (7), Curtiss (7), Robertson (9) and Nido. W_Senga 2-0. L_Tr.Rogers 0-2. Sv_Robertson (2). HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (2). New York, Alonso (5), Escobar (1).

St. Louis2040000006120
Milwaukee000000000051

Montgomery, Z.Thompson (8), VerHagen (9) and Wills.Contreras; Lauer, Varland (5), Guerra (7), Payamps (9) and Caratini. W_Montgomery 2-0. L_Lauer 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (1), J.Walker (2).

San Diego001200001480
Atlanta000000010152

Wacha, S.Wilson (7), L.García (8), Hader (9) and Campusano; Morton, Lee (6), D.Young (8), Yates (9) and d'Arnaud, S.Murphy. W_Wacha 2-0. L_Morton 1-1. Sv_Hader (3). HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (2).

Washington0030201107110
Colorado0000110046110

T.Williams, Harvey (6), M.Thompson (7), Finnegan (8), Banda (9), Edwards Jr. (9) and Adams; Gomber, Seabold (5), Suter (8) and Serven. W_T.Williams 1-1. L_Gomber 0-2. Sv_Edwards Jr. (1). HRs_Washington, S.Garrett (1). Colorado, Moustakas (1).

Los Angeles4001010118110
Arizona14101230x12170

Syndergaard, Vesia (5), Graterol (6), A.Jackson (7) and W.Smith; Davies, K.Nelson (5), Ginkel (6), McGough (7), Frías (8) and Moreno. W_K.Nelson 1-0. L_Syndergaard 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Outman (3), Heyward (3). Arizona, Perdomo (1), K.Marte (1).

