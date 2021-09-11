AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|200
|051
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Oakland
|111
|300
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
Benjamin, Cotton (4), B.Martin (7), Patton (8), Barlow (9) and Heim; Irvin, Romo (8), Chafin (8), Petit (9) and Gomes. W_B.Martin 4-4. L_Chafin 1-3. Sv_Barlow (5). HRs_Texas, Peters (11), Heim (9), Taveras (3). Oakland, Marte (11), Olson (33), Canha (17).
|Toronto
|021
|220
|4
|—
|11
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|232
|300
|0
|—
|10
|14
|1
Ryu, Stripling (3), Pearson (5), Romano (7) and Jansen; Kremer, Diplán (5), Tate (5), T.Wells (6) and Severino. W_Pearson 1-1. L_T.Wells 2-2. Sv_Romano (17). HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (17), Guerrero Jr. (43), Jansen (8), Springer (17). Baltimore, Santander (16), Hays (0), Mountcastle (27).
|Tampa Bay
|030
|210
|001
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Detroit
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|3
|0
Archer, Enns (5), Armstrong (9) and Zunino; Mize, Garcia (3), Krol (4), Hutchison (5), Carlton (9) and Haase. W_Enns 1-0. L_Mize 7-8. HRs_Tampa Bay, Wendle (10). Detroit, Grossman (23).
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|210
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|0
|2
Burnes, Hader (9) and Narváez; Plesac, Shaw (7), Parker (8), Garza (9) and Hedges. W_Burnes 10-4. L_Plesac 10-5. Sv_Hader (31).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|051
|060
|021
|—
|15
|13
|0
|Chicago
|102
|000
|001
|—
|4
|11
|0
Gausman, Baragar (7) and Posey, Casali; Davies, Alzolay (3), Rodríguez (5), Nance (5), Maples (6), Brothers (8), Effross (8) and Contreras, Romine. W_Gausman 14-5. L_Davies 6-11. Sv_Baragar (2). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (23), La Stella (4).
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|310
|20x
|—
|6
|9
|2
Freeland, Kinley (7), Fernández (8) and Nuñez; Wheeler, Alvarado (7), Neris (8), A.Bradley (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 13-9. L_Freeland 5-8. HRs_Colorado, Story (21). Philadelphia, Segura (12), B.Miller (18), Harper (31).
|Cincinnati
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|002
|02x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Castillo, Sims (8) and Barnhart; Mikolas, G.Cabrera (6), A.Reyes (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_A.Reyes 7-8. L_Sims 5-3. Sv_Gallegos (7). HRs_Cincinnati, India (20), Castellanos (28). St. Louis, DeJong (17), Arenado (30).