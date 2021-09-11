AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas0002000518110
Oakland111300000690

Benjamin, Cotton (4), B.Martin (7), Patton (8), Barlow (9) and Heim; Irvin, Romo (8), Chafin (8), Petit (9) and Gomes. W_B.Martin 4-4. L_Chafin 1-3. Sv_Barlow (5). HRs_Texas, Peters (11), Heim (9), Taveras (3). Oakland, Marte (11), Olson (33), Canha (17).

Toronto021220411131
Baltimore232300010141

Ryu, Stripling (3), Pearson (5), Romano (7) and Jansen; Kremer, Diplán (5), Tate (5), T.Wells (6) and Severino. W_Pearson 1-1. L_T.Wells 2-2. Sv_Romano (17). HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (17), Guerrero Jr. (43), Jansen (8), Springer (17). Baltimore, Santander (16), Hays (0), Mountcastle (27).

Tampa Bay0302100017102
Detroit000100001230

Archer, Enns (5), Armstrong (9) and Zunino; Mize, Garcia (3), Krol (4), Hutchison (5), Carlton (9) and Haase. W_Enns 1-0. L_Mize 7-8. HRs_Tampa Bay, Wendle (10). Detroit, Grossman (23).

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee210000000370
Cleveland000000000002

Burnes, Hader (9) and Narváez; Plesac, Shaw (7), Parker (8), Garza (9) and Hedges. W_Burnes 10-4. L_Plesac 10-5. Sv_Hader (31).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco05106002115130
Chicago1020000014110

Gausman, Baragar (7) and Posey, Casali; Davies, Alzolay (3), Rodríguez (5), Nance (5), Maples (6), Brothers (8), Effross (8) and Contreras, Romine. W_Gausman 14-5. L_Davies 6-11. Sv_Baragar (2). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (23), La Stella (4).

Colorado000001000170
Philadelphia00031020x692

Freeland, Kinley (7), Fernández (8) and Nuñez; Wheeler, Alvarado (7), Neris (8), A.Bradley (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 13-9. L_Freeland 5-8. HRs_Colorado, Story (21). Philadelphia, Segura (12), B.Miller (18), Harper (31).

Cincinnati004000000460
St. Louis00200202x6110

Castillo, Sims (8) and Barnhart; Mikolas, G.Cabrera (6), A.Reyes (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_A.Reyes 7-8. L_Sims 5-3. Sv_Gallegos (7). HRs_Cincinnati, India (20), Castellanos (28). St. Louis, DeJong (17), Arenado (30).

